SBCC Football Standouts Earn Scholarships to Big-Name Schools

More Than 20 Players Headed to Syracuse, Hawaii, Fresno State, and Other Powerhouse Campuses

After a historically successful season that included a program-record ten wins and a Beach Bowl victory, many SBCC football players are now reaping the benefits of their triumphs with scholarships to college football powerhouses.

“We had good sophomore leadership and a lot of guys pointing in the same direction, which is not always the case,” said SBCC head coach Craig Moropoulos. “Obviously at this level it is very difficult to maintain because you are always having turnover, but it doesn’t suck to have that kind of year.”

Most recently, on May 15, Berry Buxton III and Jakobie Seabourn both committed to continue their college careers at Syracuse. The two cornerbacks will now be competing in the Power 5 Atlantic Coast Conference against some of the best teams Division 1 football has to offer.

“They are both long, they are very tall, they are athletic, and that’s what really lit up Syracuse about them,” Moropouos said. “They are both really good kids, too.”

SBCC’s quarterback this past season, Alex Johnson, made a childhood dream a reality following his standout sophomore season. Originally from Bellevue Washington, Johnson received a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Washington and jumped at the opportunity to play for his hometown team.

Johnson earned third-team reps at Washington this spring and even received praise from head coach Kalen Deboer after one of the spring scrimmages.

SBCC quarterback Alex Johnson, #12, center | Credit: Courtesy

“He did a really nice job. He made a lot of throws and drove the ball down the field,” Deboer told reporters. “I was impressed, considering how long he’s been here.”

Moropoulos was not surprised with Johnson’s quick acclimation given the football intelligence he displayed at SBCC. “He’s very astute in the quarterback room,” Moropoulos said.

In the transfer portal era, the recruiting timeline has shifted for junior college players. In the past, most prospects would find a home by February or March at the latest, but now recruiting for transfer-ready student athletes can drag into the summer.

That has been the case for SBCC star running back Brandon Smith, who rushed for 1,231 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season. Smith didn’t have any Division 1 offers in March, but has garnered several scholarship opportunities in the past month, including heavyweights such as Hawaii, Fresno State, Nevada, and Oregon State.

“It’s a constant shift,” Moropoulos. “It’s kind of hard to follow, but junior college recruiting has definitely been affected.”

For prospects who went to high school locally, such as defensive tackle Jordan Tagaloa, a product of Bishop Diego, the opportunity to continue playing football and eventually earn a scholarship to a four-year school is a viable path that is likely underutilized, especially in the transfer portal era. Tagaloa will be moving on to Portland State to continue his college football career.

The total number of players from the 2022 SBCC football team to move on to four-year universities could end up in the mid to high 20s, which would be a program record.