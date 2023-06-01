Why Bikes on the Promenade?

I still don’t get why people need to (or are allowed to) ride bikes on the State Street Promenade. Are they shopping or stopping to eat at restaurants? No. I’ve observed that at least two-thirds of the riders are on e-bikes and that their rate of speed shows they have no interest in patronizing any State Street businesses.

Then there are the kids and older show-offs who hang out on their bikes as a social scene. That’s not terrible but it still creates a hazard for pedestrians and shoppers.

It’s bad enough that State Street appears as shabby as it does with dozens of vacant stores and homeless camped-out in doorways. There never seems to be any cops around when a drunk/crazed person is acting out on the street. State Street now feels pretty lawless and third world to me. But I hope some kind of interesting character will emerge on that street without becoming a plastic Universal Studios kind of place.