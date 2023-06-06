A Sizzling Kitchen Comedy Comes to Downtown Santa Barbara

A fast-paced kitchen comedy — Seared, by Theresa Rebeck — is Ensemble Theatre Company’s last show of the 2022-23 season. Actor Andrew Elvis Miller plays Harry, a chef with an unassuming restaurant in Park Slope, Brooklyn. When a writer from New York Magazine raves about his scallops, New York foodies descend ravenously on his restaurant.

Andrew Elvis Miller stars in the ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY production of “SEARED” by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Jonathan Fox. | Credit: Zach Mendez

“The problem with Harry,” says Miller, “is he’s more of an artist than he is interested in notoriety and success. Part of the story is a sociological study of imposter syndrome and the fear of success. And art over commerce — can they reign supreme together?”

The show takes place entirely in the restaurant’s kitchen, where Harry is hard at work. “We are not only trying to tell all the comedy and dramedy and nuances of the story,” says Miller, “I’m also cooking meals that go out to a fake dining room. Live! You’re going to smell garlic and oil and pancetta and fennel and see salmon being roasted…. It’s like tapping your head and rubbing your stomach. The dialogue doesn’t match with me breading a snapper. The challenge is to make it look like second nature … a professional chef doesn’t think twice about these things. But I also have some serious story to tell.”

Miller has experience working in kitchens, which adds a layer of authenticity to his character. Likewise, he is also channeling the energy of some of the world’s great celebrity chefs, people like Anthony Bourdain. “As fast as we make these dishes, the dialogue is going rat-a-tat at the same time,” he says. “As hot as it is on the stove, those temperatures are also running high in the characters.”

‘Seared’ is directed by ETC Artistic Director Jonathan Fox in his final show before retirement from Ensemble. The show runs June 10-25 at the New Vic (33 W. Victoria St.). See etcsb.org.