Library Is the Soul of a Community

As a Library Advisory Board member since December 2021, I have learned about our library’s operations and budget process. Our dedicated, professional library staff responds to the needs of our community with essential programs, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

To quote our Santa Barbara Library Foundation, “Our library is the heart and soul of the community, not only a treasure box of books but of opportunity.” Our staff creates multigenerational magic within our library walls and at our parks, farmers’ markets, and festivals. Their outreach connects with unique users and changes lives!

Sadly, there is no magic in budgets. Budget season requires difficult decision-making but also invites creative solutions. Budgets reflect our values and are an opportunity to invest in our community’s future. Libraries play a critical role.

*Loneliness is the latest public health epidemic, as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Our youth and adult services teams build community and connection for all, including our vulnerable teens and seniors!

*Post-partum depression affects 1 in 7 mothers, and the pandemic had a significant impact on language and social skills development for our youngest community members. Our exemplary Stay and Play program provides caregiver connection and robust learning opportunities for their children!

*California has the lowest literacy rate, with 23.1 percent of adults lacking basic literacy skills. Our Adult Literacy Programs address this need!!

Let’s invest in our dedicated staff, in education and opportunity, in our youth and their families! Let’s explore creative solutions together! Let’s continue to invest in our libraries!