Why Renovate When There’s No Money for Staff?

Library funding is on the chopping block again. I will forever be confused how they have so much money to renovate the building, which was perfectly fine, but no money to have staff and be open.

What is the point of a renovated library when it’s never open and the staff is under paid and overworked?

The walkway to the library is irrelevent. We go to the library for books and community. Those of us with young children are very dependent on the library’s services.

Please keep the library funded, and then to the people overseeing the library’s budget, please stop spending it on a building that is perfectly fine. Start staffing and treating the people who run it like the heroes they are.