DEMOLITION WORK TO BEGIN THIS WEEK ON THE ALAMO PINTADO CREEK PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE ALONG STATE ROUTE 154 NEAR LOS OLIVOS

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to replace the Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge adjacent to State Route 154 near Los Olivos is expected to begin demolition work on Tuesday, June 13 continuing through Friday, June 16 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Residents and businesses in the area may hear loud construction noise during this work.

This project will also remove a retaining wall next to the bridge and install planted rock slope protection in the creek.

The bridge remains closed to all pedestrians, bicyclists, and equestrians during construction. Bicyclists will need to use State Route 154 or a local street to cross the creek.

This bridge was constructed in 1912. In 1971, a new bridge structure, Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge was built on a new alignment 40 feet upstream from the original structure. At that time, local citizens contacted the State to preserve the 1912 structure so it could be used as a pedestrian/equestrian trail bridge.

The new bridge will meet current seismic safety codes.

The existing bridge structure is 92 feet long by 28 feet wide while the new bridge will be 115 feet long by 16 feet wide.

The contractor for this $3.9 million project is M.C.M. Construction Inc. of North Highlands, CA. It is scheduled to be complete by Summer 2025.

The existing stone bridge rails will be salvaged and reinstalled on the new bridge.

Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge during and post stone salvage.

