Fourth of July Celebration to Bring Full Day of Festivities to City’s Waterfront

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 20, 2023

The City of Santa Barbara has announced the return of the annual Fourth of July Celebration. Hosted by the City’s Waterfront and Parks and Recreation Departments, the yearly tradition will transform Santa Barbara’s waterfront for a full day of family-friendly activities on Tuesday, July 4.



The event will include a stage on the sands of West Beach with a full lineup of free live music and dance performances sponsored by the PARC Foundation starting at noon, and the closures of State Street, from Gutierrez Street to Cabrillo Boulevard, and Cabrillo Boulevard from Castillo Street to Calle Cesar Chavez, to allow crowds to take the celebration to the streets starting at 6 p.m.

The day will conclude with a 20-minute fireworks display, presented by Garden State Fireworks and sponsored by the City’s Waterfront Department. Fireworks will launch from West Beach starting at approximately 9 p.m. The show will be simulcast on local radio station KjEE (92.9 FM) and live-streamed on KEYT.com, both longtime media partners of this community event.

Schedule of Events

West Beach

Enjoy a full day of live music at the West Beach bandstand, sponsored by the PARC Foundation, before a 20-minute fireworks display presented by Garden State Fireworks and sponsored by the City’s Waterfront Department. Local radio station KjEE (92.9 FM) will simulcast the fireworks soundtrack.

Full Schedule:

12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. – DJ Joseph Souza

1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Peer Pressure

2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – The Free Radicals

3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – Rock Shop Review

4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Golf Sucks

5 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Drifting Dimension

6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. – Time Travelers Bridget & Sophia

6:45 p.m. – 6:55 p.m. – La Boheme Dancers

7 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. – The Roosters

7:50 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. – Spencer the Gardener

9 p.m. – 9:20 p.m. – Fireworks!

Cabrillo Boulevard Sidewalk at West Beach

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Enjoy a special street fair with festive food vendors, sponsored by the PARC Foundation. This year’s vendors include Timbers Roadhouse, Tinkers Hot Dogs, Lidos Philly Cheese Steaks, G Brothers Kettle Corn, and Deli Doctor Sandwiches

Stearns Wharf



Visit Stearns Wharf for free musical entertainment and face painting, compliments of the Stearns Wharf Merchants Association. While enjoying Stearns Wharf, explore wharf merchants offering jewelry, shells, arts, crafts, clothing, wine tasting, fishing gear rentals, and festive treats, along with Wharf restaurants offering fresh seafood, steaks, burgers, and more.

12 p.m. – Live music by Brasscals

2 p.m. – Free face painting

4 p.m. – Live music by Area 51

Additional information about festive activities happening on Stearns Wharf can be found here.

Pershing Park

4:30 p.m. – See the Santa Barbara Foresters take on the SLO Blues during their annual Fourth of July game. Individual tickets are available at the gate. Adult tickets are $7, tickets for seniors and children 4-12 are $3, and children 3 and under get in free.

July 5 Beach Cleanup Volunteer Opportunity

On July 5, the City will partner with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper to host beach cleanups at nearby beaches to ensure any litter left over the holiday does not make its way to the ocean. Cleanups will take place at Leadbetter Beach and East Beach from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Gloves and buckets will be provided for all volunteers. Community members that would like to help with cleanup efforts can register here.

More information about the Fourth of July Celebration including parking and road closures can be found at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/July4.

Contact: Angela Rodriguez, Waterfront Public Information Officer

Phone: (805) 564-5519

Email: ARodriguez@SantaBarbaraCA.gov