Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Give Away United Boy’s and Girls Clun Santa Barbara County -Montecito Bike Giveaway will be Friday, June 23rd at 1:00 p.m.

UPDATE: Montecito Bike Giveaway will be Friday, June 23rd at 1:00 p.m.

Mad Dogs & Englishmen will host a simultaneous bike assembly session and giveaway of 75 bicycles to local Boys and Girls Club chapters at their locations in Carmel-by-the-Sea and Montecito, and for Trips for Kids in Mill Valley.

Bikes Giveaway Details Below at three locations (25 bikes for each location) and representatives from the two chapters of the Boys and Girls Club (Boys and Girls Clubs of Monterey County and Santa Barbara County) and Trips for Kids will accept the assembled bikes at each of the bike shops (addresses below).

UPDATE: Mill Valley Bike Giveaway will be Thursday, June 22nd at 1:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Carmel-by-the-Sea Bike Give Away Wednesday, June 21st 10:30 a.m.

Jennifer Blevins, owner of Mad Dogs & Englishmen, started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the bikes for kids in need in response to some criticism that the Montecito shop got for gifting a bike to little Archie, son of Megan and Harry, who turned 4 last month.

“In response to some criticism we received for gifting a bike to a child of means, we decided to launch a bike giveaway to give a child’s bike to a child in need, and this has prompted many of our supporters to reach out to us to ask how they can donate to support this cause, and also how they can support our small business,” writes Blevins on the GoFundMe page, #lovewins bikes for kids. “This got me thinking. Why stop with one bike? Let’s give as many bikes as we can to as many kids as we can, in honor of the birthday boy! Let’s maximize this unique opportunity to share the love and do more good in the world.”

Blevins said the initial goal of $1,000 was quickly reached, so she upped the goal. With nearly $10,000 raised to date, the goal is now $20,000.

“We have been blown away by the outpouring of kindness and generosity, and this positive momentum has been really inspiring!” writes Blevins about the donations pouring in. “100 percent of all donations will be used to purchase new bikes for underprivileged children. Hoping we can take all of this attention and momentum and channel it into doing something impactful and good!”

Blevins added that she will not be increasing the goal again, but any additional donations raised will go toward buying additional bikes, with the goal to donate at least 100 Specialized bikes in total.

“All bikes are being purchased with the funds raised by our supporters at our WHOLESALE pricing, as well as a donation from us. The bikes are an in-kind donation valued at $22,500 and are the same model gifted to little Archie for his birthday. Supporters of the shop and this charitable mission to do something good for underprivileged kids have donated $9182 to date,” she writes.

To donate to the cause, go to the GoFundMe page, #lovewins bikes for kids, at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lovewins-bikes-for-kids?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_location=DASHBOARD&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Assembly and presentation of the bikes will take place at the following locations

How to Find the Carmel Location

The Carmel shop address is Southwest corner of Ocean Avenue and Mission Street, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921. We recommend parking at the Sunset Center or in the surrounding neighborhood for free all-day parking.

How To Find the Mill Valley Location

The Mill Valley shop address is Lumberyard, 129 Miller Ave., Suite 802, Mill Valley, CA 94941. The Lumberyard has limited on-site parking, so we recommend parking in the middle of Miller Avenue to the east of the Lumberyard Complex, which offers free all-day parking.

How to Find the Montecito Location

The Montecito shop address is 1080 Coast Village Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. There is free all-day parking on Hermosillo Road, which is located to the left of our shop.

