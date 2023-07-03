SBTHP Announces Lineup for 2023 Asian American Film Series

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation is proud to announce the 14th Annual Asian American

Film Series, a free event held on Fridays in July at the Alhecama Theatre. In an effort to explore the

history and cultures of the Asian communities that once thrived in and around the Santa Barbara

Presidio area, this series includes films that speak to the Asian American experience in the US. A Q&A

and reception will follow each film screening.

Seating is first come, first served. Parking will be available for free in the Panino lot (Santa Barbara &

Canon Perdido Streets) and El Presidio SHP Canon Perdido Street lot.

This film series is made possible by the generous support of the George H. Griffiths and Olive J. Griffiths

Charitable Foundation.

2023 Film Selections:

Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066

July 7th, 2023 – 6PM

This is an award-winning documentary feature film about the false information and political influences

which led to the World War II incarceration of Japanese Americans. Alternative Facts sheds light on the

people and politics that influenced the signing of the infamous Executive Order 9066 which authorized

the mass incarceration of nearly 120,000 Japanese Americans. The film exposes the lies used to justify

the decision and the cover-up that went all the way to the United States Supreme Court. Alternative

Facts also examines the parallels to the current climate of fear, targeting of immigrant and religious

communities, and similar attempts to abuse the powers of the government.

Followed by a Q&A with Director Jon Osaki

Liquor Store Dreams

July 14th 2023 – 6PM

Director and liquor store baby, So Yun Um and her father have never seen eye to eye on anything,

especially not her career choices. Although his liquor store has provided her financial stability to dream

big, there’s tension between father and daughter, and how their Korean culture and store have had a

complicated past within a Black community. So goes on a journey to unpack this tension as well as the

generational divide between her and her father. Liquor Store Dreams is a portrait of two second

generation Korean Americans trying to create their own future by honoring their parent’s past through

understanding and healing.

Followed by a Q&A with Director So Yun Um and Producer Eddie Kim

The Donut King

July 21st 2023 – 6PM

Everything you thought you knew about the donut begins with Ted Ngoy. This is the unlikely story of a

Cambodian refugee arriving in America in 1975 and building a multi-million-dollar empire baking

America’s favorite pastry, the donut. Ted’s story is one of fate, love, survival, hard knocks, and

redemption. It’s the rags to riches story of a refugee escaping Cambodia, arriving in America in 1975 and

building an unlikely multi-million-dollar empire baking America’s favorite pastry, the donut. Ted

sponsored hundreds of visas for incoming refugees and helped them get on their feet teaching them the

ways of the donut business. By 1979 he was living the American Dream. But, in life, great rise can come

with great falls.

Followed by a Q&A with a To Be Announced special guest

Chinatown Rising

July 28th – 6PM

Against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement of the mid-1960s, a young San Francisco Chinatown

resident armed with a 16mm camera and leftover film scraps from a local TV station, turned his lens

onto his community. Totaling more than 20,000 feet of film (10 hours), Harry Chuck’s exquisite

unreleased footage has captured a divided community’s struggles for self-determination. Chinatown

Rising is a documentary film about the Asian American Movement from the perspective of the young

residents on the front lines of their historic neighborhood in transition. Through publicly challenging the

conservative views of their elders, their demonstrations and protests of the 1960s-1980s rattled the

once quiet streets during the community’s shift in power. Forty-five years later, in intimate interviews,

these activists recall their roles and experiences in response to the need for social change.

Followed by a Q&A with Co-Director/Producer Josh Chuck and Co-Director/Producer/Director of

Photography Harry Chuck