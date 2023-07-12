Fire Crews Battle Half-Acre Blaze near Carpinteria High School

Santa Barbara County Fire, U.S. Forest Service, and Montecito Fire Combine Efforts to Contain Vegetation Fire Near Franklin Trail

Fire crews are working to contain a half-acre vegetation fire reported in the Franklin Trail area behind Carpinteria High School, with U.S. Forest Service, Santa Barbara County Fire, and Montecito Fire all assisting in containing the blaze.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck, the fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, with early reports saying that there were “no visible flames or active smoke from the burn area,” although the location was near power lines in U.S. Forest jurisdiction.

After ground crews were working to access the remote location up the trail, the incident was upgraded with all local agencies responding. As the ground crews worked to construct containment lines using hand tools and chainsaws, helicopters were deployed to drop water on the fire. Several engines and all-terrain vehicles have also been dispatched to the area.

Because the trail is on U.S. Forest land, the Forest Service has taken over command, and as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, crews are still working on containment. The fire, which has been dubbed the “Franklin Incident,” is under investigation.

#FranklinIncident: Reported 1/2 acre vegetation fire adjacent to power lines in the US Forrest jurisdiction above Carpinteria High School. No visible flames noted, active smoke from the burn area, SBC ASU Copt 3 actively dropping water. Ground crews working to make access. pic.twitter.com/SdY1i9v2WH — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) July 12, 2023