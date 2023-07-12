BREAKING: Fire Crews Battle Half-Acre Blaze near Carpinteria High School
Wildfire

Fire Crews Battle Half-Acre Blaze near Carpinteria High School

Santa Barbara County Fire, U.S. Forest Service, and Montecito Fire Combine Efforts to Contain Vegetation Fire Near Franklin Trail

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
By
Wed Jul 12, 2023 | 3:44pm

Fire crews are working to contain a half-acre vegetation fire reported in the Franklin Trail area behind Carpinteria High School, with U.S. Forest Service, Santa Barbara County Fire, and Montecito Fire all assisting in containing the blaze.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck, the fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, with early reports saying that there were “no visible flames or active smoke from the burn area,” although the location was near power lines in U.S. Forest jurisdiction.

After ground crews were working to access the remote location up the trail, the incident was upgraded with all local agencies responding. As the ground crews worked to construct containment lines using hand tools and chainsaws, helicopters were deployed to drop water on the fire. Several engines and all-terrain vehicles have also been dispatched to the area.

Because the trail is on U.S. Forest land, the Forest Service has taken over command, and as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, crews are still working on containment. The fire, which has been dubbed the “Franklin Incident,” is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.
Thu Jul 13, 2023 | 03:19am
https://www.independent.com/2023/07/12/fire-crews-battle-half-acre-blaze-near-carpinteria-high-school/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.