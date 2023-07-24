Public Health launches Back to School Immunization Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara Public Health Department encourages children to get their vaccinations in preparation for the upcoming school year. As children wrap up summer activities and return to school in the fall, ensure your child gets all their routine immunizations before the first day of school to keep them protected. Vaccinations help children’s immune systems recognize and fight off contagious diseases, keeping them healthy so they can continue to grow, learn, and thrive.

“Back-to-school season is the perfect time to make sure your children are up to date on all recommended vaccines including the COVID-19 vaccine.,” says Dr. Henning Ansorg, MD Health Officer of Santa Barbara County. “Staying up to date on routine vaccinations helps you, your family, and your community stay healthy and prevent deadly diseases like measles and whooping cough (pertussis).”

Per State law, children in California, are required to receive certain immunizations in order to attend public and private elementary and secondary schools as well as licensed childcare centers. Even four-year-old children need their kindergarten immunizations prior to the first day of transitional kindergarten where they could potentially be exposed to vaccine- preventable diseases. Schools, pre-kindergarten facilities and licensed childcare centers are required to enforce immunization requirements, maintain immunization records of all children enrolled, and submit student immunization status reports to the California Department of Public Health.

For more information about school immunization requirements, visit the Shots for School website, contact your child’s physician, school nurse or the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Immunization Program website.