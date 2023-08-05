Swinging Sounds on a Summer Evening

Chris Norton and His Big Band Come to Santa Barbara for the First-Ever “Music Under the Stars” Concert at Elings Park

Swinging band leader, trumpeter, and singer Chris Norton is coming to Elings Park in Santa Barbara for the first-ever “Music Under the Stars” concert. Norton, along with his eight-piece Big Band, will be accompanied by popular local deejay Darla Bea for the family-friendly outdoor show. The concert will be on Saturday, August 12, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and dancing and music at 5 p.m.

Norton is celebrated for his soulful musicianship, interpretation of jazz standards, and unique voice, along with energetic pop, R&B hits, heartfelt ballads, and rock classics – he knows how to win over an audience. He has entertained celebrities at New York Fashion Week, wowed sports executives and football fans during official NFL Super Bowl events, and performed for heads of state, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

DJ Darla Bea | Credit: Gary Moss Photography

Bea was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and for the past 16 years has provided music and sound services to private parties, weddings, and corporate events in the area. She was the only female deejay to win for seven years in a row after being voted “Best Event DJ” in the Independent’s 2022 Best of Santa Barbara’s Readers’ Poll.

Concertgoers are asked to bring low-backed chairs or blankets for seating, with a large dance floor being made available throughout the concert. There will be food trucks on-site, including Sassafras, Fernando’s Churros, and Big Trucks Food, and beer, wine, and soft drinks will also be available for sale.

“There’s nothing quite like a concert under the stars at Elings Park on a summer evening,” said Elings Park Executive Director Dean Noble. “You’re on the grass, surrounded by oaks, and the kids play while parents relax on blankets or dance, while the stars come out.”

General tickets are now available and can be found here. Ridesharing is encouraged as parking is limited and will cost $20 per car.