ELINGS PARK RECEIVES MATCHING GRANT OF $488,000 FOR LAS POSITAS TENNIS CENTER RENOVATION

Anonymous Donor to Give $2.44 for Every $1 Raised to $200,000; Will Help Complete ADA Walkways and Reopen Two Courts and Restrooms Closed for Construction

(Santa Barbara, CA, August 11, 2023) Elings Park has received a challenge from an anonymous donor who will donate more than $2.44 for every $1 raised up to $200,000 — $488,000 total – to complete Phase II of the renovation of the 1970s-era Las Positas Tennis Center.

Phase II features new access to all of the Center’s six courts to make them accessible for people with disabilities, plus rebuilt walkways, gathering areas, and stadium seating area. Sixty percent of the $1.5 million budget has been raised, and 40 percent of the construction completed.

“This matching grant allows us to reopen the new restrooms and the two courts that are closed to allow for construction,” said Elings Executive Director Dean Noble. “Our members and the public have been very patient and accommodating as we’ve upgraded this beloved, but more than fifty-year-old facility.”

In April 2023, the $1 million first phase was completed, which included new restrooms, renovated offices for the tennis pros, storage ages, and mechanical systems. A third and final phase makes improvements to the Tennis Center parking lot, landscaping, security and more.

“I received the phone call out of the blue,” said Eling Park Capital Campaign Fundraising Co-Chair, Bruce Giffin. “We only have seven weeks to match the funds. While it’s a tight time frame, it will allow our beloved center to completely reopen to the public.”

Elings Park took over management of the Las Positas Tennis Center in 2011 from the City of Santa Barbara. Its renovation budget is $3.2 million, of which more than $2.4 million, or 75%, has been raised entirely from the public. The Tennis Center project is part of the $10 million Elings Park Infrastructure Campaign (EPIC!). Elings Park is a private nonprofit, not a city or county park, and receives no government support.

To make a donation, please visit www.elingspark.org/support/epic.