Poetry Connection | Backyard Floricantos Are for Summer

Luminaries Come Together to Celebrate the Flower and the Song and the Poetry Community

Richard Vargas | Photo: Melinda Palacio

You may have heard of a backyard summer cookout, but have you heard of a backyard floricanto? “Flor y Canto” is the Aztec expression for poetry, with its literal translation in Nahuatl being “in xochitl in cuicatl,” meaning “the flower and the song.” It’s a tradition, especially in Los Angeles, for poets to hold backyard floricantos, coming together to share food and poems under the shade of a tree.

Over the past 15 years, I’ve attended several floricantos at Casa Sedano, the home of Michael Sedano of La Bloga (the longest-established Chicana/Chicano, Latina/Latino literary blog, of which I am a contributor) and Barbara (Michael’s late wife, who recently lost her battle with dementia). Sedano has staked his claim as blogger and photographer to poets. He travels to poetry readings, near and far, and aims his camera in hopes of the perfect poetic pose. He photographed the first Festival de Flor y Canto at USC, celebrating Chicano and Chicana poets in 1973, an event originally hosted by El Centro Chicano. USC’s Digital Library holds original films by the readings thanks to the efforts of producer-director Jesús Treviño and photographer Michael Sedano.

In 2010, Sedano organized a reunion of the original festival poets and invited several newer poets to participate. The Floricanto Festival of 2010 included poets who identify as Chicano, Chicana, Latino, and Latina. I was lucky to be among the participants in an amazing lineup that included Juan Felipe Herrera, Alurista, Ron Arias, Vibiana Aparicio-Chamberlin, Tony Marez, Mary Ann Pacheco, and Veronica Cunningham.

Since then, Sedano has hosted several floricantos in his backyard with Treviño there to film and feature the poets on Latinopia.com. Last Sunday, the tradition returned after a long COVID hiatus. It was wonderful to gather with poet friends. There was even an appearance by famed artist Margaret Garcia, who last year was honored with a one-woman art show, Arte Para la Gente, at the Ventura County Art Museum. It was a big surprise when she signed up for the open mic and sang a few verses of “Gracias a La Vida,” the Mercedes Sosa song made famous by Joan Baez. Garcia’s voice is rich with dark chocolate tones, a surprise for someone with a high speaking voice.

Richard Vargas, left, and Melinda Palacio | Photo: Michael Sedano

David Roth, left, and Richard Vargas | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Thelma Reyna | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Thelma Reyna | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Margaret Garcia sings at the open mic | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Margaret Garcia sings at the open mic | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Melinda Palacio at the floricanto | Photo: Courtesy

Sunday’s gathering was in honor of Richard Vargas and his latest poetry book, leaving a tip at the Blue Moon Motel (Casa Urraca Press, 2023). A seasoned poet, Vargas is on top of his game and at his strongest when writing about everyday life, his various jobs and occupations that inform his poetry, love, and family. He says it’s a joy to be invited to read at one of Michael’s floricantos. “I feel as if I’m contributing in a small way to our culture’s traditions and evolving art. The camaraderie and friendship between poets and the audience makes it a very special event.”

leaving a tip at the Blue Moon Motel by Richard Vargas | Photo: Courtesy

For this gathering, a little flexibility was in order. Casa Sedano has been sold — Michael is still in the process of moving, so the reading takes a place nearby in Thelma Reyna’s beautiful backyard. Reyna is an award-winning author and publisher of Golden Foothills Press and was Poet Laureate of Altadena from 2014-2016. She and I are set to open for Richard, and there’s a signup sheet for an open mic. However, the order becomes jumbled because Treviño must leave early, so the show begins with the featured reader, followed by the open mic and Reyna, our hostess and featured reader. I closed us out with three poems and their companion songs.

I’m looking forward to my set at Shoreline Park, August 17 at noon. If you come, look for the library’s On the Go Van and the playground.

Events:

Melinda Palacio appears at Santa Barbara Public Library’s Poetry in the Park on August 17. | Photo: Courtesy

Thursday, August 17, noon to 1 p.m., Poetry in the Park, 1237 Shoreline Dr., Santa Barbara. A set of poems and songs by the Poet Laureate.

Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m., S.B. Community Archives Showcase, East Side Library, Santa Barbara. Listen to a poem, hear stories, and see archived photos of Santa Barbara’s East Side neighborhood.

August 25, 6:30-8 p.m., Writers Symposium, Fine Line Gallery, La Cumbre Plaza. A discussion on “inviting the Muse” with Dan Diamond, Janet Lucy, and Melinda Palacio, moderated by Mike Cregan, founder of La Cumbre Center for Creative Arts and award-winning author Tracy Shawn.

Poetry Connection: This week, we feature a young poet who works at the Loan Closet. Meet Miguel Hernandez from Santa Barbara.

He writes: “I am 24 years old, born and raised in Santa Barbara. I have been writing poetry since I was 17 years old, very on and off. I write spontaneously. I think I am at my best when I write when I feel I am ready and don’t force myself to. And sometimes that could be months apart or a few hours. There is poetry in the simple observations, in the unspoken, it’s like the scientific method of your own raw thoughts. And the most important aspect I think is that it’s better to first feel a poem than to understand it.”

And the abyss looked back

by Miguel Hernandez

Fill the walls

make them shrines

with photos of dead people

we are after all some magical

freak accident of

nature

The ocean is frightening

but we’ll all be swimming there

some day

This life is just a temporary loan,

my dear friend

we have to give ourselves back to

the soil eventually

and wait in line

restart the process

get there faster with a good

credit score

We are the concoction of old stars

exploding

getting spliced back together

Possessed with the tenderness

of touch

We try to build statues of

what cannot

will not last

There are always pot holes

in the road

Some things that cannot be changed

reversed

Let us be swallowed by

the vastness of

nothingness

The macrocosm of black space

if it must be

We are a one in a billion chance

A beautiful accident

You are

carpal tunnels

by Miguel Hernandez

Wake up to the morning of

dishes being broken downstairs

Insults get hurled like

Molotov cocktails

You know my mind is fragile

The house is a small place

to keep my headspace

Thoughts often get locked there

For a trauma to unearth 15 years

down the line

Suitcase packed

is all it took for ego

to fold over

Lock eyes with strangers

who make light of history

We are a wretched bunch

Sensation will not return

Repainted brick walls are not a

new infrastructure

Intimacy is galvanizing

but we are in captivity to

past torment