Review | ‘A Horse in My Suitcase’ by John Holman

‘A Horse in My Suitcase’ author John Holman will appear at Tecolote Books on Saturday, August 26. | Photo: Courtesy

John Holman may not have hauled an actual horse in his suitcase when he emigrated from Bowshots Farm in England to Australia in 1969, but he did carry the memory of horses, his extended family, and a very particular landscape that was on the brink of change as he departed. Through his delightful memoir, A Horse in my Suitcase, Holman recollects in vivid detail his childhood and early adolescence in southern England, an indelible place he deeply loved and can never entirely leave behind. This memoir is full of hilarious anecdotes and family lore, plus some remarkable photographs of a bygone era.

This capsule review originally appeared in the California Review of Books.

Holman will be signing A Horse in My Suitcase on Saturday, August 26 from 3-4 p.m. at Tecolote Bookstore, 1470 E. Valley Rd. #52, Montecito.