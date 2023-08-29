Lobster Rolls, Music and More are on the Menu for Labor Day Weekend in Santa Barbara
Rooftop Celebrations at the Canary
Labor Day weekend may signify the unofficial end of summer, but it’s also usually the start of a month of some of the best weather for al fresco, well … doing just about anything in Santa Barbara — and that certainly includes outdoor dining. The rooftop at the Kimpton Canary is a fun place to enjoy the sunshine and 360-degree views of the ocean, mountains, and downtown, but it’s only open to non-hotel guests for special events. Lucky for us, several of those take place this weekend.
On Labor Day (Mon., Sept. 4), it’s “Sun’s Out, Buns Out” time with a barbecue featuring live music from Lindsey Marie, lovely libations, and Finch & Fork Chef Nathan Lingle’s “everything in a bun” menu, which includes summer favorites such as a classic Maine lobster roll for $22, as well a number of “on a bun” options ($10-$14), including an Alle-Pia fennel sausage and pepper roll, Hebrew National hot dogs, and a special vegetarian pulled-jackfruit roll with carrot slaw and BBQ sauce. All are served with house-made potato chips, which I can personally vouch for the delicious addictiveness of! (Entrance is free, but you can reserve a spot at Eventbrite.com.)
Uncle Uncle (left) and Val-Mar Records perform on the rooftop of the Canary on September 2. | Credit: RG Photography
The rooftop is also open for fun on Saturday, September 2, from 6-10 p.m. for a party featuring Val-Mar Records and the popular band Uncle Uncle. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Drinks and a shaved ribeye cheese or Holy Cow grilled cheese will be available at the bar for an additional fee.
In addition, Sunday, September 3, is a Sip N Swirl evening on the Kimpton Canary rooftop featuring Fess Parker Winery from 6-8 p.m. The $25 ticket price includes charcuterie and a cheese board, wine-tasting with members of the Fess Parker family and live music with Lindsey Marie.
See eventbrite.com/d/ca–santa-barbara/finch-and-fork for tickets to all of these events.
