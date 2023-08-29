United Way Partners with City National Bank During Annual Back-to-School Drive

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

To ensure that local students are prepared for the 2023-24 school year, City National Bank has donated over 125 backpacks filled with school supplies to United Way of Santa Barbara County for distribution to students in need. Since 2014, City National Bank has donated 1,000 filled backpacks through United Way.

United Way recently distributed nearly 50 of these filled backpacks to children in its Fun in the Sun summer learning program at Franklin Elementary School. Fun in the Sun serves over 350 students who qualify for free and reduced-cost school lunches each year at six campuses throughout the county.

United Way will distribute the remaining backpacks throughout the year to elementary students and families who participate in other United Way community programs, including its United Learning Center tutoring, rental assistance and disaster response programs.

Purchasing school supplies each year presents a financial burden to many families. City National Bank donates these crucial supplies annually to relieve that burden for families and to ensure that young students have the tools they need to advance toward academic success.

City National Bank also supports students through Reading Is the Way Up, a fund to support creative literacy programs, and Dollars + Sense, City National’s financial education program.

“City National Bank is honored to partner with United Way for the past ten years,” said Leo Hamill, regional manager of City National Bank Private Banking. “Speaking as a board member myself, in addition to our Montecito team’s hands-on support with Fun in the Sun, it is our greatest hope these backpacks will be given to students who need them most. Our goal is to provide young scholars with essential supplies so that they have the tools to advance towards educational success.”

United Way is committed to developing and leading local programs and partnerships that improve school readiness and academic achievement for Santa Barbara County students and families. School supply drives play an important role in ensuring that all students can begin the school year ready to learn and succeed.

United Way extends its heartfelt thanks to City National Bank for its continued dedication to helping students in Santa Barbara County.