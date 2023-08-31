Vegetation Fire Along 101 Near Buellton Fully Contained

[Update: Thu., Aug. 31, 2023, 4:30 p.m.] Fire crews made quick work of the vegetation fire reported along Highway 101 near Buellton Thursday afternoon. At 3:41 p.m. — just 33 minutes after the two-acre fire was called in — Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck reported that all forward progress had been stopped and the fire was fully contained. The air tankers that were called into the area have been released, though fire crews will remain on scene for additional mop-up. Roads are open, but Safechuck warned drivers to “please use caution when driving through the area.”

[Original Story] Santa Barbara County Fire is responding to a vegetation fire that broke out Thursday at 3:08 p.m. along Highway 101 near the Highway 154 off-ramp in the Buellton area.

In a social media post, County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck stated the wind-driven fire, called the Ranch Incident, is currently one to two acres in grass and is spreading at a moderate rate.

Air attack is en route with a County Fire helicopter already on scene.