National Preparedness Month Begins in Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is recognizing National Preparedness Month locally. This yearly observance, taking place each September, creates an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that can happen at any time. In Santa Barbara County, the need to be continuously prepared has never been greater. This year’s theme of “Take Control in 1,2,3” focuses on preparing older adults for disasters.

“Year round you hear from our team to take action in the face of emergencies and disasters. In the month of September we’re calling on you to take action to prepare,” shared County Office of Emergency Management Director, Kelly Hubbard. “Our communities have been impacted this year alone by significant storms, a tornado, earthquakes, fires and heat events, just to name a few. During National Preparedness Month, take steps to ensure your personal safety and your family’s wellbeing.”

This National Preparedness Month, OEM encourages community members to take the following actions during September:

Make or Update Your Disaster Plan : Creating a disaster plan is an essential part of preparing your family for a disaster or emergency. Discussing what you will do before, during and after an emergency will empower your family to take control of their own safety and survival during a disaster.

: Creating a disaster plan is an essential part of preparing your family for a disaster or emergency. Discussing what you will do before, during and after an emergency will empower your family to take control of their own safety and survival during a disaster. Build or Refresh Your Disaster Supply Kit : Ensure you have basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency. When building your kit remember to factor in medications and mobility or assistive devices that you depend on. Since you do not know where you will be when an emergency occurs, prepare supplies for home, work and vehicles.

: Ensure you have basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency. When building your kit remember to factor in medications and mobility or assistive devices that you depend on. Since you do not know where you will be when an emergency occurs, prepare supplies for home, work and vehicles. Make Sure Your Pets Are Included : Your pets are an important member of your family, so they need to be included in your family’s emergency plan. Advance planning is often needed for large animals, including transportation and sheltering in the event of an evacuation.

: Your pets are an important member of your family, so they need to be included in your family’s emergency plan. Advance planning is often needed for large animals, including transportation and sheltering in the event of an evacuation. Meet Your Neighbors: During a disaster, knowing your neighbors and any special considerations they may have can be lifesaving.

During a disaster, knowing your neighbors and any special considerations they may have can be lifesaving. Sign Up For ReadySBC Alerts : In order to receive these official messages from the County, you must sign up for alerts. If you’re already signed up, confirm or update your account information this month.

: In order to receive these official messages from the County, you must sign up for alerts. If you’re already signed up, confirm or update your account information this month. Get Familiar With ReadySBC.org: Learn more about local hazards and how to best prepare for yourself and your loved ones.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is responsible for the mitigation, preparedness, planning, coordination of response, and recovery activities related to county emergencies and disasters. The OEM collaborates with public safety officials, city officials, and non-governmental partners throughout the year to increase preparedness and build resiliency throughout Santa Barbara County.