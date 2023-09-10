22nd Anniversary of 9/11 to Be Commemorated Around Santa Barbara County

On Monday, the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, police and fire departments around Santa Barbara County will hold ceremonies to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil and honor the 2,977 lives lost on September 11, 2001.

Santa Barbara County Fire is extending an invitation for the public to join them at any of their 16 fire stations at 9 a.m. for a moment of silence and lowering of the flag, as a solemn act to “honor lives lost on 9/11 and recognize the enduring pain of families, friends, and communities left behind.”

In the City of Santa Barbara, the city’s police and fire departments will host a 30-minute ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on the front steps of the Police Department, located at 215 East Figueroa Street, to pause and pay tribute to the lives lost in the devastation and to those who contributed to heroic rescue-recovery efforts that followed.

The city’s ceremony will include a joint SBPD and SBFD Honor Guard flag ceremony, the national anthem sung by retired SBPD Sergeant David Gonzales, and remarks from Mayor Randy Rowse, Fire Chief Chris Mailes, and Police Chief Kelly Gordon.

They encourage the community to join them to “reaffirm the values of resilience, strength, and solidarity that define our community.”

In Montecito, the Montecito Fire Department will hold brief ceremonies at both Fire Station 91, 595 San Ysidro Road, and Station 92, 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road. Montecito firefighters invite community members to gather with them at either fire station for a bell ringing, moment of silence, and lowering of the flag. The ceremony will begin at 6:55 a.m. and conclude at approximately 7:05 a.m.