Limitations

I was glad to read a letter saying how much someone loved the “new” State Street. Because I’m glad someone is enjoying State Street, because it sure isn’t anyone who’s handicapped.

Used to be when I wanted to eat at a restaurant on State Street I’d get dropped off in front of the restaurant, walk a few feet to the restaurant, and have a seat.

Now, as I was told by a restaurant employee at an unnamed restaurant, you just have to park in the back, walk down the narrow stairs, and come on in.

Yeah, As If! Thank Goodness Goleta is still handicapped accessible.