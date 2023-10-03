The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents ‘Emma’

Playwright Kate Hamill is known for works that convey modern-day concepts through adaptations of 19th-century literary classics. In the upcoming show Emma, produced by the Theatre Group at SBCC and directed by Katie Laris, Hamill infuses the dignified world of Jane Austen’s scheming matchmaker, Emma Woodhouse, with contemporary humor and current social commentary.

“Kate Hamill has found an entertaining balance between proper Regency Era formality and familiar comic whimsy,” says Lexie Brent, who plays the titular role. “But die-hard Jane Austen fans, fret not! While this adaptation is quite different from the novel on the surface, we understand the complexities of these beloved characters and will do our best to portray them truthfully.”

Brent calls Emma a “whirlwind — always moving and plotting, led by her incredible intelligence and confidence, but also by a restless need for purpose and satisfaction.” Emma is a beautiful, educated, wealthy young woman of the 19th century, says Brent, but “[her] status and gender bind her to a monotonous life with no outlet for her ambition and brilliance.”

Meanwhile, Emma’s friend Jane Fairfax, played by Anikka Abbott, does not enjoy the comforts afforded by Emma’s privilege. “Jane knows her best chance of having a comfortable life is to become as accomplished as possible,” says Abbott, “which would allow her to marry well (the preferable option) or have a profession.”

This more contemporary take allows the radical undertones of Austen’s novel to shine. “In her time, Jane Austen was a feminist for the world she lived in, often writing about the plight of single women and their inability to elevate their position because of the way society operated,” says Abbott. “Hamill takes that same message and advances it a little further for our modern audiences to connect with.”

See Emma at the Garvin Theatre October 13–28.