Westmont College Presents the Famed Musical ‘Godspell’

Popular Broadway musical Godspell (by Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak) presents the teachings of Christ through a whimsical community-building experience on stage. Directed by Mitchell Thomas and produced by the Westmont College theatre department, Godspell is a joyous exaltation of radical acceptance.

Ford Sachsenmaier, the student actor playing Jesus, is at the center of this community, teaching and encouraging his followers to, in turn, teach and encourage one another. “To me,” says Sachsenmaier, “it’s a beautiful example of communal wisdom and the ways that community can build us up and teach us to become who we are.”

Based on the gospel of Saint Matthew, Godspell dovetails the peace and love social movement of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s with the teachings of the Bible. “Godspell challenges a lot of preconceived ideas about religion, faith, and relationship with God,” says Jake Siaki, who plays one of Christ’s followers. “The story of Jesus is so ingrained in Christian culture that it can seem matter-of-fact, and we can forget how revolutionary He was and still is…. In the context of Godspell, love becomes radical and dangerous and beautiful.”

Similarly, Sachsenmaier comments that while he’s experienced this story countless times, rarely has he been “so startled and so moved by it” as he is by Godspell. “If you are enthralled with the divinity of Jesus, interested in the humanity of Jesus, want nothing to do with Jesus, or have ever been a part of a community of any kind,” he says, “this show is worth seeing …. Night after night … this show keeps me guessing, engaged, and inspired.”

“View it as new and exciting,” agrees Siaki. “Allow yourself to be surprised. The story wants to be fresh … like it’s being told for the first time.”

Experience Godspell at Westmont’s Porter Theatre October 12–15 at 7:30 p.m. and October 14 at 2 p.m.