Santa Barbara County Firefighters Battling Vegetation Fire Near Buellton

[Updated: Fri., Oct. 6, 2023, 2:43pm]

Santa Barbara County firefighters are fighting a vegetation fire dubbed the Grade Fire in the Nojoqui Grade area south of Buellton that has the potential to blacken about 100 acres, according to County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The Grade Fire has burned 45 acres as of 2:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. The fire is a second-alarm fire, which means that it requires more equipment and assistance from other fire departments.

County firefighters responded to the area, reported along the northbound side of Highway 101 south of Buellton, on Friday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. with the assistance of Los Padres and Cal Fire crews, as well as four air tankers and helicopters.

As of about 1:30 p.m. mostly grass has burned, according to Safechuck, but structures are threatened.

One lane of northbound Highway 101 was shut down in the area.