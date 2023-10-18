Antique Store

The Blue Door

[See Looking Good: Vintage Store]

Runner-Up: Antique Alley

Architect

Jeff Shelton

jeffsheltonarchitect.com

Jeff Shelton has his thumbprints all over Santa Barbara and his crime is injecting a little architectural color and levity into our ever-serious Spanish Colonial aesthetic. Even if you don’t know his name, you’ve seen his work, from Vera Cruz, the “house of a thousand paintings” on Santa Barbara Street, to the El Jardin project with feng shui elements on the Eastside to the Dalí-esque curves of Ablitt Tower on West Haley. Shelton grew up in the hills below Mountain Drive in what had been an early 1900s boarding school. His family lived in the library, infirmary, and in classrooms, and his neighbors built their homes out of adobe, used lumber, wine bottles, and ferro cement. It wasn’t until college that Shelton lived in a building designed to be a house.

Runner-Up: AB Design Studio

Carpet Cleaning

Coast Carpet Cleaning

coastcarpetcleaningsb.com

Alex Arosz with Coast Carpet Cleaning said, in their trade, the customer experience often gets overlooked. Not with them. “Coast Carpet Cleaning’s main priorities are our customers and the relationships built while servicing Santa Barbara, and the surrounding areas, for over 40 years,” he said. “In November 2021, ownership was passed onto the next generation, and since then, Coast Carpet Cleaning has focused on laying a foundation based on its core values. Being customer focused, our clients expect a higher level of service, communication, and quality results each time.”

Runner-Up: Coleman Carpet Cleaners

Contractor

Allen Construction

buildallen.com

Last year, Allen Construction ― an innovator of sustainable building way before it was en vogue ― became a 100 percent employee-owned company, “which really highlights our employee engagement and buy-in across the organization,” said Director of Marketing Sharon James. “It’s one of the most significant milestones in our 40-year history and gives us a special culture. To know that we collectively own this business really matters, and it shows in the quality of our work and the way that we enjoy working together.”

Runner-Up: Giffin & Crane

Gardening/Landscaping Services

Kitson Landscape Management

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

kitsonlandscape.com

Kitson takes gold because of their “dedication to environmental sustainability, as well as our unwavering commitment to battery and solar technologies, and our resulting top-tier quality,” said Director of Business Administration Kim Waggoner. And what truly makes them stand out is their “focus on nurturing long-term client relationships and our collaborative approach amongst our highly educated team members,” she said. “As a second-generation family business with over 50 years of experience, we take immense pride in our unique blend of expertise and Santa Barbara heritage, which enables us to provide unparalleled landscape solutions in our community.”

Runner-Up: EcoLawn S.B.

Handyman Service

S.B. Handyman

sbhandyman805.com

“To be honest,” said Holden Ploch, owner of S.B. Handyman, the best part of his job is “developing relationships with people and talking about topics like food and hobbies, and having intellectual conversations that have nothing to do with the actual work.” A person’s home is their “sacred place,” said Ploch, “and there’s a wonderful moment when both the client and us can share a unique experience together. There have been numerous times where we end up being invited over for pizza and a beer, ha!”

Runner-Up: Edward the Fix It Guy

Hardware Store

Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center

sbhicace.com

Since the dawn of time (or at least since the very beginning of the Indy’s Best Of poll) readers have voted Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center their favorite hardware store. What’s the secret? “That has a very easy answer,” said owner Gary Simpson. “It simply is our wonderful customers. We’re so lucky to have the best customer mix any retailer in Santa Barbara could ask for. Most of my staff is on a first-name basis with so many of our regulars we see nearly every day, week, or month. Some even come several times a day. We pride ourselves with offering unequaled customer service while carrying everything (almost) from A to Z that anyone might need for their home, business, and landscape.”

Runner-Up: Miner’s Ace Hardware

Home Furnishing

HomeGoods

homegoods.com

A reliable “happy place” for many a shopper, HomeGoods climbed our local rankings soon after opening their Camino Real Marketplace store in 2018. Stroll through the aisles and gaze around for gifts or holiday decor. Or go hunting for that rug, credenza, or patio set you’ve been needing. The prices are low, the variety is high, and they always seem to have brand-new stuff. “So many great finds and they know how to move a checkout line quickly,” said recent customer Timothy Bee. Customers also said they appreciated the generous, but fair, return policy.

Runner-Up: Habitat Home & Garden

House Cleaning Service

MasterCare Home Cleaning Services

mastercarehomecleaning.com

Whether it’s selling a product or service, any businesses will try to differentiate themselves from the competition, explained Robert Mangione, who operates MasterCare Home Cleaning Services with his wife, Linda. “Meeting or exceeding expectations of the client is the goal,” he said. “I feel that MasterCare has been consistent with its messaging pertaining to products integrated in the service selected, cleaning methodology, and overall quality.” In other words, they’re excellent at what they do. The best, in fact. “The final piece of the puzzle is always striving to provide the best customer care that our clients have grown to expect from the MasterCare brand,” Mangione said.

Runner-Up: Molly Maid

Interior Design Company

Shannon Scott Design

shannonscottdesign.com

“Shannon Scott Design is a vegan and sustainably focused interior design and interior architecture studio,” said the company’s principal and CEO. “Over the past 24 years, the level of our services has expanded, while our focus has narrowed to designing and managing whole home renovations and new construction projects. There are a million and one little details that need to be thought of, coordinated, and seen through, for the design and construction of a new home or business to be successful. … Balancing the creative right brain with the logical left brain is critical and at the core of our studio’s approach with each project we embark upon, following the number-one rule of good design: Form follows function.”

Runner-Up: The Meredith Project

Mattress Store

Mattress Mike’s Furniture Gallery

Mattress Mike | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

mattressmikesb.com

Mattress Mike’s new-ish showroom in the former Sears building in La Cumbre Plaza gives you plenty of room to spread out on their sea of Diamond, Kingsdown, and Premier brand mattresses for a test drive or two. And next year, said General Manager Garret Gustason, they’ll bring even more top names to their floor, including Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, Stressless, and American Leather. “We are the Central Coast’s largest furniture and mattress store, giving the Santa Barbara community the option to buy from a local, family-owned, brick-and-mortar business,” said Gustason.

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Mattress

Mortgage Agent

Austin Lampson

homeownersfg.com/austinlampson

“We’ve seen some crazy market cycles the past few years,” said Austin Lampson, the best agent in Santa Barbara’s crowded field of mortgage professionals. “Yet even in the face of such volatility, the reason I come to work every day is to help people achieve their goals. Responsible lending is one of the highest forms of community service,” Lampson said. “If we can help you have a secure living situation, grow wealth by owning real estate, and navigate financial responsibility, then we have served our community. My favorite part of the job continues to be receiving joyful notes and pictures from clients, seeing their successes, and giving back to where we call home!”

Runner-Up: Kelly Marsh

Mortgage Company

Montecito Bank & Trust

[See Living Well: Bank]

Runner-Up: Cornerstone Home Lending

Moving Company

Mammoth Moving & Storage

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

mammothmoving.com

Hitting the half-century mark next year, Mammoth Moving & Storage ― which got its name from the mountain where the founder dreamed of becoming a downhill skier ― began as a modest family venture that focused on households and appliances. Now, the behemoth of a full-service company has the equipment and expertise to haul pretty much anything pretty much anywhere for clients in the office, industrial, machinery, hospitality, design, and storage sectors. “Moving is one of the most stressful events in life,” said rep Ashley Eberz. “Our team is trained and equipped to help clients navigate it with the least amount of stress possible.”

Runner-Up: Movegreen

Nursery

La Sumida Nursery

lasumida.com

One day, many years ago, Hilton Sumida was working at his nursery when a young boy fell into their pond. Sumida rushed over and yanked him out. Three decades later, that young boy, now a tall man, approached the nursery owner and asked if he remembered him. Of course Sumida did, and they spent the afternoon picking out plants for the man’s new home. “One of our favorite parts of being in business in Santa Barbara has been getting to know generations of our customers,” says the 65-year-old company. “We have seen the children and grandchildren of customers grow up and return as customers themselves.”

Runner-Up: Terra Sol Garden Center

Painting Contractor

Mesa Painting

mesapaint.net

“If I could award six stars, I would,” said customer Micheal Marinelli in his recent five-star rating of Mesa Painting. “We have been coordinating work on our home from out of state. Mesa Painting gave us peace of mind that the job would be done on time and correctly. They even helped us with items that were delivered to the house unexpectedly. Every other trade working on our home commented on what an outstanding job they were doing. I would 100 percent recommend Mesa Painting. Above and beyond service.”

Runner-Up: Beau Brunner Painting

Plumber

Carroll Plumbing & Maintenance Inc.

carrollplumbingsb.com

Santa Barbarans breathe a sigh of relief when they see a red Carroll Plumbing & Maintenance truck pull up, knowing what lurks below, or in the walls, will soon be tamed. Beyond their 24/7 emergency repair services, Carroll Plumbing offers the works when it comes to new construction and remodels, as well as drain cleaning and camera inspections. Where does job satisfaction come from? It’s pretty straightforward, said company rep Nancy Cabrera. “Being able to provide a solution to a problem for the customer in need, and providing an essential business to support our local Santa Barbara community.”

Runner-Up: Kenny Jorgensen Plumbing

Real Estate Agent

Kat Hitchcock

hitchcockre.com

“Our dedication to making each transaction more than just a transaction.” That’s the trick, said Kat Hitchcock, a Texas native who credits her years working in the dog-eat-dog world of advertising for her ability to negotiate and problem-solve. “We take pride in making it personal,” she said. “From our sales to acquisitions, we care about our clients’ experience more than anything else. I have a dynamic team behind me and it helps me give each client a red-carpet experience, no matter the price point.”

Runner-Up: David Kim

Real Estate Company

Village Properties Realtors

villagesite.com

“We are really proud of the culture we’ve built over two-and-a-half decades,” said Village Properties owner Renee Grubb. “Our agents and staff are a tremendous group of professionals who are committed to delivering exceptional outcomes for the community, and I think the results show in this vote.” Having navigated a number of real estate cycles, she said, “We maintain a long-term perspective and are therefore able to advise our clients on how to maneuver according to their objectives, whatever market conditions exist.” And in keeping with that long-term perspective, Grubb said, “We’re currently evaluating Artificial Intelligence software that can help us work more efficiently, better identify clients who are ready to transact, or create beautiful images and materials in seconds.”

Runner-Up: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Real Estate Team

The Hall Team

compass.com/agents/the-hall-team

“Wow, five years in a row! We’re thrilled that the community has again honored The Hall Team as the Best Real Estate Team in Santa Barbara! Thank you!” said Kevin Hall. “It’s been an extraordinary time in real estate over these past several years. As much as the market has changed, our core principles remain the same. Our whole team working together is our advantage.” And, every client gets their best advice and efforts, said Lesley Hall. “Our motto is ‘The Hall Team Cares.’ That may sound simple, but our clients will tell you it is truly the difference-maker in getting the best possible outcome, whether buying or selling.”

Runner-Up: Zia Group

Roofing Service

Action Roofing

aroofing.com

“I have been doing roofing in this town for well over 40 years,” said Action Roofing owner Jack Martin, not to brag, but to explain why he can “problem-solve issues that others cannot figure out.” But experience, even a lot of it, can only take you so far, he acknowledged. “We always want to be on the cutting edge of technology too,” he said. “We document all projects with photos and share them with the client through our cloud-based program.” Martin thanked his customers and the voters for putting their faith in him and his company for so long. “It is truly a great honor,” he said.

Runner-Up: Quality Roofing

Solar Power Company

Brighten Solar Co.

brightensolarco.com

“At Brighten, we care,” said CEO and cofounder Marine Schumann. “Really. Care is in our company’s DNA ― it’s how we hire, train, collaborate. We want to be catalysts of solar adoption. Our goal is to facilitate the transition to clean energy, and we’ve always been convinced that we had to provide the best possible experience, even more so when people are hiring us to do the right thing. We have gathered an incredible group of people who are not only highly skilled, but also share the same values and who are excited to be part of the solution.”

Runner-Up: Mac’s Solar

Tile Shop

Tileco

tilecodist.com

“Wow! Thank you, S.B.!” said Tileco President Gina Flint. “We do not take lightly the beautiful community we are a part of, and for being voted the best time and time again.” The 40-year-old, family-run business has “over 500,000 feet of our own tile at amazing prices,” Flint said, sourced from the best factories in the world. “Our dedicated employees take time and care helping clients choose just the right products for them. Many have worked for Tileco for over 10 years and quite a few over 20, making us top-notch experts in the biz.”

Runner-Up: Buena Tile + Stone