Acupuncturist

Jetta Harris, S.B. Family Wellness

Jetta Harris of Santa Barbara Family Wellness | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

sbfamilywellness.com

“It is important to me that clients feel heard, seen, and supported,” said Jetta Harris, who’s winning this category for the first time. And she does that “by meeting them where they are individually.” Watching clients “rediscover their power, sense of self, health, and perhaps reach a wellness goal (e.g., conceiving or resolving pain)” is incredibly gratifying and humbling, Harris said. “I am grateful for those that show up for themselves in my office, allowing me to guide and cheer them on.”

Runner-Up: Anthony Kar

Art/Craft Supply Store

Frame Shop

Art Essentials

fineart.sbartessentials.com

“Always love this local staple,” said longtime customer Ari Chavarria in a review. “There is no better art store in Santa Barbara for basic supplies or for your more specialized medium and the tools that go with it. The staff is great and more than helpful, but they will also give you space and let you browse around and do your thing.” Fellow reviewer Ryan Johnson agreed: “This place was awesome. We showed up and said, ‘We know nothing but would like to spend the afternoon following Bob Ross and drinking. Help.’ They set us up with just as much as we needed and were very encouraging. Will be back.”

Runner-Up (Art/Craft Supply Store): Art From Scrap

Runner-Up (Frame Shop): Santa Barbara Art & Frame Company

Bank

Mortgage Company

Montecito Bank & Trust

montecito.bank

A handful of Santa Barbara entities and organizations made the COVID-19 pandemic considerably less painful than it otherwise would have been. Montecito Bank & Trust was one of them, facilitating more than $205 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding to small businesses and local nonprofits in desperate need of financial aid. That was on top of the day-to-day operations of an institution that recently surpassed $1 billion in loans and $1 billion in assets. “Our people set us apart and make the MB&T experience special,” said First Vice President Meredith Beitz. “Our associates live our mission: making the communities we serve better places to live and work. We believe that behind every great community is a great bank — and behind every great bank, are great people!”

Runner-Up (Bank): American Riviera Bank

Runner-up (Mortgage company): Cornerstone Home Lending

Bookstore

Chaucer’s Books

chaucersbooks.com

As fellow pliers of the print trade, we have a soft spot for Chaucer’s Books. All local bookstores, really ― the Book Den, the Mesa Bookstore, Lost Horizon, Paperback Alley, Tecolote, and so on ― but Chaucer’s often seems to bring that little something extra. “We’re honored to be selected,” said General Manager Greg Feitt, “and would like to note that we are just one of a constellation of local businesses that make our community what it is ― please support the ones you love! We do try to do our best to anticipate, respect, and provide for all of Santa Barbara’s varied reading interests. We love having the books that folks didn’t know they were looking for and then putting them in the right hands!”

Runner-Up: The Book Den

Cannabis Dispensary

The Farmacy

farmacyshop.com

This locally grown dispensary abides by the widely held belief “that cannabis makes the world a better place,” said owner Graham Farrar, “and it really shines through the team at the Farmacy who welcome our customers into the store every day.” Not only does their crew really love what they do, he said, “we love where we get to do it.” “The Farmacy was born from a team of Santa Barbara locals who wanted to build our first 21+ dispensary into the store that S.B. always wanted,” Farrar said. “Thank you to the Independent readers who voted Farmacy as the Best Dispensary for the fourth year in a row!”

Runner-Up: Coastal Dispensary

Chiropractor

Barry Family Chiropractic

sbchiropractic.com

“We treat people, not conditions,” say Drs. Neal and Nicole Barry, DC. “Everyone we’ve been able to help over the years is someone’s mother, father, daughter, sister, brother, or son. That is how all health care providers should see their patients.” The couple opened their practice in 2005, and in that time, “It has been an absolute joy to help literally hundreds and hundreds of people live their life pain-free, active, and to the fullest!” they said.

Runner-Up: Dr. John Spencer

Computer Repair

MacMechanic

macmechanic.com

“In an age where independent, locally owned businesses are becoming increasingly rare, we’re proud to have been chosen as the best by our Santa Barbara neighbors again!” said MacMechanic co-owner Evan Asher, who was also asked why he thinks his team deserves the honors. “One thing we’re proud of is that we’re small enough that we can take the time to give each client the personal attention and care we’d want for our friends or families to receive,” he said. “Thanks for decades of your trust, and here’s to decades more!”

Runner-Up: Apple Store

Dentist

Dr. Thomas Blake

thomasblakedds.com

No one relishes a trip to the dentist, but if you gotta go, it would behoove you to do some research. Looking through recent reviews for Dr. Thomas Blake and his staff, the same words come up again and again ― “knowledgeable,” “personable,” “communicative,” “friendly,” “thorough.” Their patients are so content because of the office’s “unwavering commitment to providing top-tier dental care,” said Krista Blake. “We believe that quality of service, attention to detail, use of premium materials, and our exceptional ceramics lab are a unique combination. When you choose Thomas Blake, DDS, you’re choosing dental care that exceeds expectations and truly stands the test of time.”

Runner-Up: Kendall, Rohde & Associates

General Practitioner

Dr. David Phreaner

sansumclinic.org

Some doctors have it; others don’t. Dr. David Phreaner has that magic touch in spades, not to mention a sunny outlook for Santa Barbara family medicine at a time the field is feeling it from all sides. “I’m so thankful to my patients that voted for me,” Phreaner said. “It’s been a great 27 years with Sansum clinic. I consider it an honor to do this important work, and I am looking forward to our new partnership with Sutter Health. With their support, I think we will be more successful in recruiting more bright young providers to come to Santa Barbara, which we greatly need. I feel the future is bright.”

Runner-Up: Jackson Medical Group

Gift Shop

Skin Deep

skindeepsalon.com

Title-holders for Best Facial for two-plus decades, Skin Deep stopped offering the service during the pandemic. But with a new set of owners this year ― Lauren and Torben von Staden ― an updated look, and a fresh emphasis on the retail side of the biz, the San Roque mainstay has made the ultra-rare, cross-category jump to win Best Gift Shop for 2023. Readers are stoked. “I love this place!” said Laurie Hidalgo. “It has a little something for everyone. It’s my favorite place to browse and buy b-day gifts for my friends and to treat myself to something special. Not another store like it in town! Check it out if you’re looking for cards, jewelry, candles, hair and bath and beauty products, and so much more! They will even wrap your gifts for you. Who even does that anymore?!”

Runner-Up: Paradise Found

Herbalist/Holistic Practitioner

Pura Luna Apothecary

puralunaapothecary.com

The ethos of creating Pura Luna Apothecary was based around one motto: “‘Help people heal themselves,’” said founder and owner Ashe Brown. “Now six years later, we have moved locations, centered ourselves downtown, and employed more staff to be able to accommodate the steady flow of community who resonate with our bottom line. For us, this isn’t a job; it’s a calling. A calling to create a community around herbal healing that is in support of each other’s journeys. A calling to other local business owners and healing practices to provide access to all who need a trusted source.”

Runner-Up: Mary Tingaud

Law Firm

Mullen & Henzell LLP

mullenlaw.com

Abandon hope, all ye who enter a courtroom without a good lawyer in ye corner. Mullen & Henzell LLP has boasted a roster of top-tier attorneys for more than 70 years, representing clients in virtually all areas of civil law, from business matters to land-use issues to estate planning to personal injury, and so on. “Mullen & Henzell LLP combines the benefits of a personable small-town setting with the sophisticated legal practice and depth of experience more often found in large metropolitan areas,” the firm says. “Many of the firm’s clients have business involvements throughout California and the rest of the United States. We are proud of the quality of our legal work, and our involvement in the community in which we live and work.”

Runner-Up: Ghitterman, Ghitterman & Feld

Licensed Massage Therapist

Deep Tissue Massage Center

deeptissuemassagecenter.com

“This place is healing at its best — knowledgeable, experienced and therapeutic.” That’s from a testimonial by Lux A. about Deep Tissue Massage Center. “They found the root cause of my pain and fixed it. It’s the only place that told me why I was experiencing my pain, helped fully relieve it, and even gave me exercises to come back stronger.” The center, led by longtime practitioner Colin Silverman, who was described by another client as a “miracle worker,” offers integrative orthopedic massage, myoskeletal alignment technique, therapeutic deep-tissue massage, myofascial release, and neurokinetic therapy. “This isn’t a spa-type place,” said Lux A. “They do serious massage work with real results.”

Runner-Up: Yolanda Rosenthal at Spa Escape

Licensed Therapist

Family Therapy Institute

ftisb.org

“The Family Therapy Institute of Santa Barbara (FTI), a nonprofit counseling center, is staffed by 14 psychotherapists who help a socioeconomically diverse clientele,” said Clinical Director Dr. Don MacMannis. “Our office is in a turn-of-the-century house that feels like a home. Whether we are seeing individuals, couples, or families, our approach is positive, practical, science-based, and holistic. We provide tools for working with difficult feelings, behaviors, and communication — teaching how to bring out the best in everyone.”

Runner-Up: Rebecca Capps

Musical Instrument Store

Jensen Guitar & Music Co.

jensenguitar.com

If anyone deserves to retire, it’s Chris Jensen, who’s manned the counter of his De la Vina music shop since 1973, when Pink Floyd was on its Dark Side of the Moon tour and Aerosmith’s debut record hit the stands. But for God’s sake, let’s hope Jensen doesn’t hang up his ax anytime soon, because the store ― which sells all manner of musical instruments and accoutrements, and offers lessons in acoustic and electric guitar, piano, bass, violin, and ukulele ― is one of the last of its kind, near or far. Luckily, Jensen shows no signs of slowing the tempo. “As this is our 50th year in business, I plan to keep doing what we’ve been doing for the last 50 years, as it seems our customers are good with that,” he said. “Thanks to all.”

Runner-Up: Nick Rail Music

Optometrist

Eye & Vision Care

eyenvision.com

Dr. Taka Nomura is the senior optometrist at Eye & Vision Care, an airy and busy hive of optometric excellence in Goleta. Offering regular exams, specialty contact-lens fittings, children and infant exams, LASER surgery co-management, and eye disease treatment and management, (such as dry eye, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and cataracts), the center’s goal has always been to provide unrivaled care in a compassionate environment, Nomura said. “We perform thorough examinations, which provide detailed analyses,” he said. “We then take the time to review the findings and make sure the patient is well informed to make the right decisions. We always strive to be the best.”

Runner-Up: Bream Optometry

Orthodontist

White & Grube Orthodontics

whiteandgrube.com

“Our orthodontic practice has earned the favor and trust of our community over the past decades because of our commitment to our specialty and the people of Santa Barbara,” said Dr. Brett Grube, one half of this longtime reader favorite. “Orthodontic treatment must be thoughtfully and correctly planned for each individual patient, performed with precision, efficiency, and integrity in a comfortable and accommodating office. Staying true to these ideals is why White & Grube Orthodontics has enjoyed our reputation for being Santa Barbara’s Best Orthodontists.”

Runner-Up: Ferris Orthodontic Group

Physical Therapy

Hayashida Physical Therapy

hayashidapt.com

What is it about your organization that sets it apart from others? we asked Dr. Maury Hayashida, founder and owner of Hayashida Physical Therapy. What makes it special? “We have a lifelong learning culture that seeks to have fun and takes pride in serving our community,” he responded. Why do you enjoy doing what you do? “People!” Hayashida said. “Working to excel in our craft and helping people live better lives!” And what plans do you have for the coming year? “We are proud to be launching Santa Barbara’s first accredited physical therapy orthopedic residency program in April 2024 in another effort to provide the highest caliber of clinical care,” he said.

Runner-Up: Elite Performance & Rehabilitation Center

Place to Work

University of California, Santa Barbara

ucsb.edu

“We’re delighted once again to take this top spot, seven years in a row!” said Ann Marie Musto, UCSB’s Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Human Resources Officer. “UC Santa Barbara is a terrific place to work. I relocated here recently from a university in the Bay Area, drawn by all the reasons people love to work at UC Santa Barbara –– its beauty, intellect, and diverse global community. The college’s staff, faculty, and students are the heartbeat of the school, and its workforce has deep roots in the community,” Musto said. “We value their contributions and connection to our thriving campus.”

Runner-Up: Montecito Bank & Trust

Retirement Residence

Maravilla

srgseniorliving.com

Browsing Maravilla’s list of amenities is like flipping through a resort brochure: There’s a spa, pool, fitness center, movie theater, library, billiard room, beauty salon, and so on, all set on 20 acres of architecturally gorgeous grounds bordered by mature eucalyptus trees and the San Jose Creek. City College courses are available, as are regular outings to restaurants, shows, and other activities. Most importantly, the medical care is excellent, letting families of Maravilla’s residents sleep easy knowing their loved ones are in very, very good hands.

Runner-Up: Casa Dorinda

Travel Agency

AAA – Automobile Club of Southern California

ace.aaa.com

What does this umpteenth win mean to Santa Barbara’s AAA team? “It’s continued validation of our organization and our employees,” said Branch Manager Chris Olvera. “We, like other businesses, continue to rebound from COVID restrictions and to see travel continue to grow,” which also makes this year’s recognition a little sweeter, he said. “It’s a special time for us. We thank all the readers for their continued support and patronage.” A couple of tips from this longtime satisfied customer: Your basic AAA membership, in addition to all of its butt-saving roadside services, includes a bunch of travel perks, from expedited passport processing to car rental discounts to identity theft protection. So don’t forget to check your plan. And don’t forget the free maps.

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Travel Bureau