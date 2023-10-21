ETC’s New Leader on Audience Engagement, Staff Excitement, and Downtown Santa Barbara Revitalization

Scott DeVine took over both the administrative and artistic duties at Ensemble Theatre Company this month as the organization’s permanent Executive Director. | Credit: Courtesy

Launching its 45th anniversary season earlier this month with the satirical comedy The Thanksgiving Play, Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) appointed industry veteran Scott DeVine to the permanent position of executive director, along with merging the artistic and administrative leadership roles to be under his purview, thus expanding his responsibilities following the June departure of Artistic Director Jonathon Fox.

“Since Scott joined ETC [in April 2022], he has helped us achieve several key advances in our administrative operations, and he has a talent and distinct vision for ETC’s artistic future,” said board president Bob Turbin. “This has already translated to a remarkable 15 percent growth in subscribers over last year, which is an early indicator of the impact we expect Scott will have across ETC and the Santa Barbara community. We look forward to working with Scott as he continues his leadership in both the management and artistic direction of the company.”

Asked what he was most excited about for the 2023-24 season, which continues with the Broadway hit musical Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash (November 30–December 17), DeVine said, “Easily, I would say it is all about the audience experience. Theaters around the country are working to find ways to re-engage audiences and have them excited about returning to live theater. When thinking about this season, I really wanted to assemble a series of shows that would ignite the imagination of not just our audience but also our casts, crew, and administrative staff, because that is what translates to a great audience experience. If we are emotionally and creatively invested in our season, there is an energy that can be felt, and that energy translates to excitement that extends beyond the stage and the individual performances audiences attend, and crosses the transom of the doors of the New Vic.”

DeVine is already at work on the 2024-25 season, and while it won’t be revealed until spring, he did say, “The response to this year’s programming is pushing me to look at scripts that, when you look at them in totality, provide a compelling and thought-provoking theme that will continue to excite and engage audiences. … In the meantime, we are creating new theatrical works right now here in Santa Barbara in a week-long workshop for our world-premiere musical Alice, Formerly of Wonderland. Working on a world premiere is a bit unusual for us at ETC but — spoiler alert — I hope it will be the first of many world premieres that audiences can experience at the New Vic over the next few seasons.”

He comes into this new role at a time when Downtown Santa Barbara and the arts district are very much in transition. Asked about the role that theater and the arts could play in revitalizing that part of town, DeVine said, “Arts, and theater in particular, have a long history of sparking revitalization in downtown areas across the country, and Santa Barbara has always had a passion for art and culture. When you look at the caliber of professional art organizations that reside downtown, it is hard to find a comparable-size city that has this level of culture. If I am to be honest, I am optimistic. I believe the post-COVID downtown lull, especially when it comes to the arts, was just a temporary dip in our vital community. I walk around downtown during the week and on weekends. What am I seeing? People re-engaging in this wonderful community and patronizing area shops, restaurants, and especially the arts.”

DeVine continued, “So, what does that mean for our arts community moving forward? I can only speak to what ETC is experiencing, and we are off to a great start to our season with subscription sales already exceeding last year by 16 percent. To me, that is an indication that people have not left the arts scene, but they might have briefly forgotten all the reasons why they love coming downtown. Art and culture play a key role in reminding our community of all the ways the whole of downtown is a vital and vibrant part of our community. I am collaborating with leaders of the other distinguished Santa Barbara arts organizations to remind audiences what makes this town’s culture one that is truly special and something to be proud of.” —Leslie Dinaberg

For more information, see etcsb.org.