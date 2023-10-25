Acclaimed Photographer to Hold Film Screening and Book Reading in Carpinteria

It took more than 30 years to produce, was photographed in more than 90 countries, and took millions of miles traversed to complete, but now Colin Finlay, a documentary photographer of 35 years and six-time winner of the Picture of the Year International, is holding a film screening and book signing on November 4.

The film, Hearts Road, is Finlay’s newest documentary film, and it has won 80 international awards at film festivals, including best documentary, best director, and best photography. The film includes his photos and collages and is set to a soundtrack that he himself composed and recorded.

The photographs in the film include shots of the Alberta tar sands, the Arctic Circle, Iceland by helicopter, war in the Middle East, and more. Through the different images, one main theme of uniting worlds is strung along to show how our environment connects our world, and us individually.

Flywheel Festival and Lantern Tree Books are presenting Colin Finlay for a book reading and film screening on November 4. The book reading is from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lantern Tree Books. The film screening will follow, at the Alcazar Theatre on 4916 Carpinteria Avenue at 7 p.m.

Finlay will be present for a Q&A after the screening, as well as a private party featuring the music of Kettle of Hawks at Corktree Cellars, 910 Linden Avenue. All venues are in Carpinteria.

A regular ticket is $20 if pre-bought, and $25 the day of the show. A regular ticket and signed Hearts Road book purchased in advance will be $35, and purchased the day of show will be $45. A VIP ticket, which includes reserved seating, a signed Hearts Road book, and a signed copy of Colin Finlay’s book Testify, is $75 if bought in advance and $90 the day of the show.

To purchase tickets online, visit thealcazar.org or visit the Alcazar Theatre Box Office.