Kristin Chenoweth Defies Gravity

The multitalented, multi-hyphenated Kristin Chenoweth packs quite a punch into her 4′11″ frame. She’s a classically trained opera singer who can belt out show tunes, pop, rock, gospel, and country with aplomb; a Tony Award–winning and Emmy Award–winning actress who excels in musicals, comedy, and drama — not to mention founder of her own arts education nonprofit.

She’s also just plain FUN to talk to. We spoke in advance of her visit to Santa Barbara, where she’ll perform her cabaret-style revue, For the Girls, on November 5 at The Granada Theatre.

Kristin Chenoweth | Credit: John Russo

Your show and latest album focus on your favorite female singers and songwriters. How did you come up with the list? Growing up in Oklahoma, country music was a big influence. Dolly Parton was a big influence. Carole King was an influence; I listened to that Tapestry album more times than I can count because of my mom. A lot of the singers were because of what the music was playing in my house. … I never do the same show twice. I like each individual show to be very specific to a night, the time of year, and what we’re going through.

I think our country has gone through a lot of stuff that I can’t even I can’t even wrap my mind around right now. It’s so painful. But the music is healing, and I’m sure there’s going to be a sung prayer in there. It’s not just because I’m a Christian; it’s for people of any faith or no faith. It’s just for us to feel close. … And then there’s gotta be some stuff in there that people want and expect from me. I’m never gonna get out of there without singing something from Wicked. And I feel very grateful to be able to do so.

Wicked [she starred as Glinda the good witch] just celebrated its 20th anniversary. I read you turned down a Stephen Sondheim show for it. What was going through your head? When I have got a big decision to make, and you just have to really get quiet. My mom used to always tell me, “You know, two ears, one mouth, listen hard, speak less.” And I did do that. Not a lot of people know this, but I was also offered West Wing at that time as well. It was Sondheim, Aaron Sorkin and Stephen Schwartz. [Laughs.] And I ultimately did end up getting to go into a role on The West Wing later, but I just knew that this show [Wicked] had the potential of speaking to a lot of people. My father always says, “Don’t fall in love with something or someone’s potential. You’ll always be disappointed.” Well, I knew it had big potential. And I said, “I’m gonna break my own rule this one time, because I’ve fallen in love with it.” I just got quiet, and I knew.

You know, our reviews weren’t stellar. I remember saying to Idina [Menzel], “Who cares about your reviews? People are standing at the end of Act One. Let’s embrace it.” And it turned out to be the right thing.

Congratulations, you’re a newlywed. Now you’re married to a country music performer [Josh Bryant], will we hear more country music from you? I’ve never stopped singing it … but I guess connecting and meeting Josh has brought me back to my roots. And I will always love country music, but just being around it now more has really just brought me a lot of joy, because that’s how I grew up. And that’s his world. And he does play guitar for me. So now he goes on the road with me too. And he plays with other people as well.

So will he be with you when you’re here in town? He’ll be playing on stage with me.

Kristin Chenoweth | Credit: John Russo

Tell me about your arts education foundation? This is the thing that now is the most important to me. Fifteen years ago, someone died in my town, and they decided to give the money to make a performing arts center. I was thrilled, and I was shocked when I saw they want to name it the Kristin Chenoweth Theater. … My dad kept asking me how I wanted to be remembered. How do I want to leave my mark on the earth? It got me really thinking. So I decided to create the Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Boot Camp. This summer was our tenth year. We have kids from all over the world who attend my camp. It’s very competitive. If you’ve seen Theater Camp, Ben Platt’s new movie, I love that movie, because we’re doing the real thing.

I bring in all my famous Broadway stars to work and teach. And kids love it. They get old enough to graduate, or go to college and into music. And I’ve made several discoveries. One of which will be in my next Broadway show, which makes it really emotional.

What’s it like getting ready to do something live versus for the camera? The way I approach it comes from my voice teacher, my mentor who’s no longer here. I met Florence Birdwell at Oklahoma City University.

I was doing a play called Twelfth Night. It took time away from the music, and I thought she was going to be mad at me. I remember talking to her about it. I wasn’t as prepared as I should have been and started making excuses. She said, “Excuses; I don’t need to hear that. But if you’re saying that you chose a play over opera this semester, I’m telling you that you didn’t make the choice. It’s the same. Shakespeare is music. … Approach it, everything, like you approach a song. And when you approach a song, approach everything in that song like it’s a scene.”

That’s great advice. I can still hear her in my head, when I’m singing or working on lines. … I just hear her and I am so grateful that I had such a strong influence. At the right time in my life — we couldn’t afford for me to go have voice lessons when I was growing up. So in college, I really was a sponge. And, again, another time to just say how grateful I am for that experience of getting higher education. I think it’s important when it can be attained, you know?

Absolutely. And the mark of a great teacher — that you’re still hearing her voice in your head. Oh, yeah. She drives me crazy sometimes. [Laughs.]

