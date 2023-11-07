Santa Barbara County Teachers Saluted at Montecito Gala

Teacher of Year, Performing Arts Teacher of Year, and Distinguished New Educators and Mentors Honored at Black-Tie Event

Hardworking educators from around Santa Barbara County got gussied up for a very special celebration on Saturday, November 4. These teachers traded their casual, classroom attire for floor-length gowns and tuxedos to be honored at the tenth annual “A Salute to Teachers” gala at the Music Academy in Montecito.

Presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Cox Communications, the event paid special tribute to each of the honorees — the Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, three Distinguished New Educators, and three Distinguished Mentors — and the entire teaching profession.

Teaching is often described as a thankless job, but Saturday’s gala was all about making Santa Barbara County’s teachers feel seen and appreciated. Personalized video tributes spotlighted the great work of each of the eight honorees, who received trophies and elaborate gift baskets to thank them for their tireless work.

Kirsten McLaughlin, Cox Communications; Gregory Wolf, SB County Teacher of the Year & CA Teacher of the Year; Susan Salcido, County Superintendent of Schools | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

Elesa Carlson, Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year; Lyndsay Cooke, Santa Barbara Bowl | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

A Salute to Teachers honorees with business sponsors, founding sponsor Cox Communications, and County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

“The eight outstanding teachers we spotlighted tonight are shining examples of innovation in education,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “Their stories, perspectives, and philosophies of teaching are a window into what’s happening inside Santa Barbara County classrooms: impactful instruction, academic achievement, and positive relationships.”

More than 300 people were in attendance, including teachers, principals, superintendents, community members, business partners, and elected officials from throughout the county. The glitz and glam of the event — featuring free drinks and appetizers, a dance floor, a blue-carpet photo opp, and an elegant dinner to wrap up the night — was a nice diversion from the often endearingly messy, sticky, or otherwise disorderly classrooms that they share with their students every weekday.

Guests also enjoyed student performances from the Cabrillo High School Madrigal Singers, Sing! children’s choir, and the 2023 Spirit of Fiesta, Jack Harwood.

Honorees represented schools and districts from nearly every region of Santa Barbara County. Each honoree was presented with their award on stage by the award’s business sponsor — including, but not limited to, the CEO of Rusty’s Pizza Tyler Duncan — and gave remarks.

The honorees were teary-eyed as they thanked their families, students, colleagues, and mentors for their support. Their walk across the stage was accompanied by amplified cheers and applause from the audience, primarily made up of those who have witnessed the impact these educators have on their students on a daily basis.

Sing! children’s choir | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

Natalie Durbin, Distinguished Mentor; Sheridan Taphorn, Noozhawk | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

Eric Melsheimer, Melfred Borzall; Julio Molina, Distinguished New Educator | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

Standing at the podium on stage, many said they work to foster environments where children can thrive, inspiring a love for learning that their students testified to in each personalized video.

“Teachers go further above and beyond than people could ever know,” said Tiffany Gonzalez, a Distinguished Mentor from Peabody Charter School.

Santa Barbara County and California Teacher of the Year Gregory Wolf dedicated the honor to his late father, who always said Wolf would be “a great history teacher.” He called teaching a “social-emotional support role,” saying that “relationships are the most important thing” in the classroom.

A teacher for 10 years, Wolf was named the 2024 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year this past spring and was recently selected as one of five California Teachers of the Year by the state Department of Education.

One of Wolf’s students from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School said that he inspires his students to actually want to be in the classroom — high praise from a high schooler. Wolf is using the exposure as an opportunity to champion a student-centered approach to education.

“Conformity is not conducive to learning; authenticity is,” Wolf said. “We need to inspire students to be lifelong learners, and once we figure out how to do that, we need to get out of their way.”

“Since the first day I entered a classroom as an educator, I knew I had found my calling. Because of the ups, and despite the downs, I have never regretted the decision to dedicate my life to teaching,” he added.

Ryan Helsel, Distinguished New Educator; Dr. Mary Jean Vignone, Fielding Graduate University | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

Tiffany Gonzalez, Distinguished Mentor; Geoff Green, Santa Barbara City College Foundation | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

Tyler Duncan, Rusty’s Pizza Parlor; Sammi Lambert, Distinguished New Educator | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

A Salute to Teachers recognized the following individuals:

2024 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year and California Teacher of the Year

Gregory Wolf — Santa Ynez Valley Union High School/Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District

2024 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year

Elesa Carlson — Ernest Righetti High School/Santa Maria Joint Union School District

2024 Distinguished Mentors

Victoria Aguirre — Hollister School/Goleta Union School District

Natalie Durbin — Liberty Elementary School/Santa Maria-Bonita School District

Tiffany Gonzalez — Peabody Charter School

2024 Distinguished New Educators

Ryan Helsel — Goleta Valley Junior High School/Santa Barbara Unified School District

Sammi Lambert — San Marcos High School/Santa Barbara Unified School District

Julio Molina — Delta High School/Santa Maria Joint Union High School District