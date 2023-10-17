Santa Barbara County Teacher Named 2024 California Teacher of the Year

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School teacher Gregory Wolf was named a 2024 California Teacher of the Year on Monday, earning him the highest state recognition a teacher can get.

Wolf went back to school this fall with his 2024 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year plaque displayed on the wall above a small bookshelf collection of Mr. Potato Heads and other various memorabilia in his classroom. He was named the County Teacher of the Year in May, which qualified him to be considered for the state title.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond delivered the news to Wolf personally. The California Teacher of the Year serves as an ambassador of the profession and as a representative of the state for the calendar year, he said.

“I’m overwhelmed and speechless,” Wolf told the Santa Barbara County Office of Education (SBCEO) on Monday. “This is a wonderful validation of my efforts to put my students at the center of everything and allow them more ownership of their own learning.”

The last school year was a tumultuous one for Santa Ynez High. Former principal Michael Niehoff announced this past spring that he would not be returning for the fall semester in the wake of the Board of Education ordering the removal of Pride-themed crosswalks from campus and earlier accusations of racism made against a vice principal.

As reported by the Independent’s Tyler Hayden in June, Niehoff had hand-picked Wolf as the school’s nomination for the county title, saying they could “use some wins.” Wolf himself described the controversies at Santa Ynez High as a distraction, telling Hayden that “despite all the noise, what really matters is what’s going on with you and your students.”

“Greg is a phenomenal teacher, and I honestly cannot think of a more deserving educator,” said Andrew Schwab, superintendent of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District, of Wolf’s newest achievement. “He exemplifies what we want to see in education for the 21st century. We were all rooting for him, and we are thrilled to see him awarded.”

The state recognition comes as the culmination of a 10-year career for Wolf, who teaches history, political science, and psychology. Colleagues describe him as the “undisputable heartbeat” of his school’s social sciences department, having served as the social sciences department chair, vice president of the Parent Teacher Student Association, and Associated Student Body activities director.

Wolf gives students “ownership of their own learning,” making him more of a guide on the side, rather than a sage on the stage in his classroom, which allows students to have autonomy over their education and encourages more opportunities for critical thinking.

“Recognition at this level is a testament to Mr. Wolf’s unwavering commitment to excellence in education, his dedication to nurturing the minds and hearts of our students, and his tireless efforts to inspire a love for learning in the classroom,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “We look forward to seeing the positive influence he will have as a statewide ambassador of education.”

Wolf joins four other teachers from across the state who were also named 2024 Teachers of the Year, an honor dating back to 1972 and created to recognize outstanding teachers and inspire new teachers to enter the profession.

Earning the prestigious California Teacher of the Year award is rare, SBCEO said. In Santa Barbara County, past awardees are Eric Burrows of Santa Barbara Unified School District (2005); Chris Mullin of Santa Ynez Joint Union High School District (2003); and Carmen Candelaria from Santa Maria-Bonita School District (1993). In 1952, Geraldine Jones of the Hope School District was named National Teacher of the Year.

SBCEO will be holding its “A Salute to Teachers” event on November 4, where Wolf will be honored along with other award-winning teachers from Santa Barbara County.