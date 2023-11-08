Holiday, Be Aware

Enjoy holiday events like Stop Light Observations with Little Bird on Friday, November 10 in Santa Barbara. Even with jolly spirits, danger arises on the roads.

Look at these California Highway Patrol records: On Fourth of July weekend in 2022, 998 were arrested for DUI and 44 killed on California roads. For 2023, 1,224 were arrested and 68 killed. For Christmas weekend in California last year: 639 were arrested for DUI while 25 were fatal crashes. Notice arrests and fatalities went up for Fourth of July. Please, do not make that true for the Christmas weekend.

Sober driving is vital every day. When 16 in 1992, I was hit by a drunken driver. I had broken and dislocated bones, four-month coma, Traumatic Brain Injury, and much more. My hearing, talking, and walking abilities are damaged; I cannot drive, difficult to start relationships, read lips, etc. A complex life and many dreams ended 31+ years ago.

Taking Highway 1 to and from a party? Driving buzzed or drunk is foolish. Sober rides are always available: sober friend, ride-hauling services, etc. Reminding drinkers to drive sober will never get old. Live my stressful life for three decades and you will see.