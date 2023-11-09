Vegetation Fire Breaks Out Thursday off Highway 1 in Lompoc Area

Sun Fire Incident near Lompoc on November 9, 2023 | Courtesy PG&E

Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a vegetation fire that broke out Thursday afternoon near the Sunburst Farm & Sanctuary off Highway 1 in the Lompoc area.

According to County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck, the fire started around 12:15 p.m. near the 7200 block of Highway 1 and was first reported at around five acres and was spreading at a moderate rate in cut grass. As of 1:50 p.m., the second-alarm fire had spread to 200 acres and been named the Sun Fire Incident.

In addition to ground crews, six fixed-wing tankers and two helicopters were on scene, attacking the fire from the air. As of 2 p.m., no structures were threatened by the fire, Safechuck said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.