Sun Fire Incident near Lompoc Fully Contained Over Weekend

The Fire Burned More Than 211 Acres Near Sunburst Farm & Sanctuary From Thursday Through Sunday

The Sun Fire Incident off Highway 1 southeast of Lompoc burned more than 211 acres over four windy and dry days before it was fully contained by Cal Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire crews on Sunday, according to an update posted by County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck Monday.

County Fire responded to the vegetation fire in the early afternoon on Thursday, November 9 near the Sunburst Farm & Sanctuary in the Lompoc. Less than two hours later, the five-acre fire had grown to more than 200 acres. Ground crews, fixed-wing tankers, helicopters, and more than 100 firefighters from County Fire and Cal Fire were called in to help contain the fire over the next few days.

On Saturday, Safechuck reported that the fire had burned 211 acres and was at 60 percent containment. Resources remained on scene, and by Saturday evening the fire was at 80 percent containment.

Safechuck later reported that the incident was fully contained by early Sunday evening. No structures were threatened. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.