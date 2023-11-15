Santa Barbara Schools of Thought 2023

If there’s anything to be learned from this year’s Schools of Thought education guide, it’s that no matter your circumstances ― be it financial, academic interest, or ability level ― there are plenty of options available to Santa Barbara students.
From a nature-based boarding school to the community’s first student-led curriculum to a program that offers local high school grads two years of free college, the opportunities are there for the education you want for yourself, or your kids.
To develop these stories, we started by asking the issue’s sponsors about people, projects, or trends they’re excited about at their respective campuses. From there, we developed articles that represent a wide variety of Santa Barbara school experiences, both public and private, and produced the editorial content independently.
Thanks for reading, and we hope you learn something.
You must be logged in to post a comment.