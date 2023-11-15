Santa Barbara Schools of Thought 2023

By Tyler Hayden | November 16, 2023

If there’s anything to be learned from this year’s Schools of Thought education guide, it’s that no matter your circumstances ― be it financial, academic interest, or ability level ― there are plenty of options available to Santa Barbara students.

From a nature-based boarding school to the community’s first student-led curriculum to a program that offers local high school grads two years of free college, the opportunities are there for the education you want for yourself, or your kids.

To develop these stories, we started by asking the issue’s sponsors about people, projects, or trends they’re excited about at their respective campuses. From there, we developed articles that represent a wide variety of Santa Barbara school experiences, both public and private, and produced the editorial content independently.

Thanks for reading, and we hope you learn something.

Santa Barbara Free School Gives Teens the Power to Direct Their Own Learning

South Coast Montessori Equips Students with

Social Skills Critical for the 21st Century

Midland School’s Outdoor Programs Offer Lessons in

Tent-Pitching and Personal Growth

Psych Study Reveals Higher Levels of Happiness Among Students and Alumni

Crane Country Day School Empowers Students with Self-Care Habits

Jake Gidney’s Passion for Coding and Problem-Solving Began with Video Games

Santa Barbara Education Foundation Offers

More than $200,000 for Much-Needed Supplies

Olive Grove Charter Schools Provide Another Choice to Tri-County Families

Riviera Ridge School’s Kaleidoscope Program

Opens Hearts and Minds to World Faiths

AHA! Highlights Its Guys’, Outdoor, and ALLY Groups

Thousands of Santa Barbara High School Grads

Have Now Participated in SBCC’s Free Tuition Program

SBCC’s School of Extended Learning Helps High-School Rebel Find Her Path