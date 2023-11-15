Special Stories By | Wed Nov 15, 2023 | 9:00pm

Santa Barbara Schools of Thought 2023

The Independent’s Annual Education Guide

By Tyler Hayden | November 16, 2023

If there’s anything to be learned from this year’s Schools of Thought education guide, it’s that no matter your circumstances ― be it financial, academic interest, or ability level ― there are plenty of options available to Santa Barbara students.

From a nature-based boarding school to the community’s first student-led curriculum to a program that offers local high school grads two years of free college, the opportunities are there for the education you want for yourself, or your kids.

To develop these stories, we started by asking the issue’s sponsors about people, projects, or trends they’re excited about at their respective campuses. From there, we developed articles that represent a wide variety of Santa Barbara school experiences, both public and private, and produced the editorial content independently. 

Thanks for reading, and we hope you learn something.

Where Students Call the Shots

Santa Barbara Free School Gives Teens the Power to Direct Their Own Learning

The Pillars of Leadership, Grace, and Courtesy

South Coast Montessori Equips Students with
Social Skills Critical for the 21st Century

Wilderness Skills Are Life Skills

Midland School’s Outdoor Programs Offer Lessons in
Tent-Pitching and Personal Growth

Montessori Means More Well-Being

Psych Study Reveals Higher Levels of Happiness Among Students and Alumni

Mental Health and Middle-Schoolers

Crane Country Day School Empowers Students with Self-Care Habits

The Remarkable Journey of a
Laguna Blanca Senior

Jake Gidney’s Passion for Coding and Problem-Solving Began with Video Games

Teacher Grants Up for Grabs

Santa Barbara Education Foundation Offers
More than $200,000 for Much-Needed Supplies

The Tuition-Free, Public Charter Option

Olive Grove Charter Schools Provide Another Choice to Tri-County Families

Religion Through a Golden-Rule Lens

Riviera Ridge School’s Kaleidoscope Program
Opens Hearts and Minds to World Faiths

After School Is Where the Action Is

AHA! Highlights Its Guys’, Outdoor, and ALLY Groups

Seven Years of Kept Promises

Thousands of Santa Barbara High School Grads
Have Now Participated in SBCC’s Free Tuition Program

Can’t Keep Gandhy Down

SBCC’s School of Extended Learning Helps High-School Rebel Find Her Path

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.