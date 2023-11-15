The Remarkable Journey

of a Laguna Blanca Senior

Jake Gidney’s Passion

for Coding and Problem-Solving

Began with Video Games

By Schools of Thought Staff | Story Courtesy of Laguna Blanca School

November 16, 2023

Jake Gidney | Credit: Courtesy

Laguna senior Jake Gidney, who has a passion for STEM, coding, and innovation, has achieved remarkable feats at a young age. His journey began with a childhood fascination with video games, sparking his love for critical thinking and problem-solving. Recognizing his potential, his parents gently encouraged him to explore other interests, particularly reading.

At Laguna Blanca School — where he has attended since 2nd grade — exceptional teachers, including Mr. Ary, played a pivotal role in Jake’s journey. They introduced him to robotics, coding, and engineering through clubs like the Internet of Things (IoT) and the VEX robotics competition. These experiences empowered him to tackle complex coding challenges.

His passion for coding led him to cold-email renowned quantum computist Dr. Daniel Lidar. Despite Dr. Lidar’s initial reservations about Jake’s mathematical knowledge, he invited Jake to work on a volunteer project to improve Google Scholar’s user experience. Jake took the initiative to learn web programming through a 60-hour online boot camp and successfully implemented the project. He continues to make improvements and is co-authoring a paper with Dr. Lidar.

Jake’s journey also includes a paid internship at Flowcode, a New York–based tech startup that provides QR code solutions. He began at Flowcode in the 10th grade and serves as a full-stack engineer and R&D specialist. He has pioneered nine prototypes, led business-to-business interactions, and contributed to pending patents. His innovative communication tool, Flowconnect, enhances customer service by scanning QR codes to initiate communication with customer service teams.

Jake’s love for the humanities is equally strong. He has served as a teaching assistant for his English teacher, joined the Arts Club, and pursued advanced courses. His well-rounded education nurtured his creativity and problem-solving skills. Apart from his school activities, Jake has taken extra courses in math. Since he has finished the math classes offered at Laguna Blanca and Santa Barbara City College, he is about to embrace proof-based math through a dual-enrollment program at Southern New Hampshire University. His dedication to continuous learning and exploration is a testament to his passion for personal growth and improvement.

In recognition of his achievements, Jake has received numerous awards inside and outside of school and was even invited to company retreats at Flowcode, where he was affectionately nicknamed “High School Jake.” He attributes his success to the guidance of his parents and the mentorship of his Laguna teachers.

At Laguna Blanca, it is impossible to ﬂybeneath the radar. Here, deeper relationships, heightened learning, and greater achievement are the norm. The all-encompassing support of teachers, counselors, and coaches ensures Laguna feels like a second home. Our teachers are innovators and provide more than a strong academic foundation. They guide students in the process of self-discovery to ensure success in ﬁnding happiness, health, and balance. Intercampus bus and tuition assistance available. For more information, please contact (805) 687-2461 or visit lagunablanca.org.