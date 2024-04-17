Living
Education

Books Spark the Imagination of Young Artists at Peabody Charter School

Winners from TK to 6th Grade Have Bookmarks They Designed on Display at Chaucer’s Bookstore in Santa Barbara

Author Image By
Wed Apr 17, 2024 | 8:21am
Bookmark contest winners (from left) Linnea Bernal (3rd grade) and Asa Burnette (2nd grade) | Photo: Ashley Woods Hollister

The competition was stiff and the judges had major art cred at Peabody Charter School 2024 Bookmark Art Contest earlier this week.  Peabody alums Pedro de la Cruz, a well-known artist, and Laura Hyatt, who works as an executive for the nonprofit Los Angeles Nomadic Division, which commissions site-specific public art projects, judged the competition. Students in all grades (TK to 6th) created bookmarks depicting the theme “Books Spark Your Imagination.”

They are creating a poster for the bookmark competition that will be on display at Chaucer’s, and customers will be able to take free copies of the student-designed bookmarks home as well.

School librarian Rodda Leonardi announced the winners and said that the school received more than 200 entries across eight grades (TK-6). The winning students are:

TK Grade Winner: Adrian Alire

K Grade Winner: Katelyn Erickson

1st-Grade Winner: Kellen Smith

2nd-Grade Winner: Asa Burnette

3rd-Grade Winner: Linnea Bernal

4th-Grade Winner: Galilea Sanchez, Avila LaForge

5th-Grade Winner: Liv Ericsson

6th-Grade Winner: Harper McCormick

Organizers offered a special thank-you to de la Cruz, Hyatt, Bob’s Copy Shop, Chaucer’s Books, and Chicken Little for their support. “Look for a Bookmark display at Chaucer’s Bookstore displaying the work of these talented artists and thanks to all students from TK through 6th grade who participated,” stated Leonardi.

  • Superintendent Demian Barnett and librarian Rodda Leonardi with winning students Adrian Alire, Katelyn Erickson, Kellen Smith, Galilea Sanchez, Avila LaForge, Liv Ericsson, Harper McCormick (Linnea Bernal and Asa Burnette not pictured). | Photo: Ashley Woods Hollister
  • Some of the winning bookmarks | Photo: Ashley Woods Hollister

Related Posts

Thu Apr 18, 2024 | 01:52am
https://www.independent.com/2024/04/17/books-spark-the-imagination-of-young-artists-at-peabody-charter-school/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.