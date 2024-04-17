Books Spark the Imagination of Young Artists at Peabody Charter School
Winners from TK to 6th Grade Have Bookmarks They Designed on Display at Chaucer’s Bookstore in Santa Barbara
The competition was stiff and the judges had major art cred at Peabody Charter School 2024 Bookmark Art Contest earlier this week. Peabody alums Pedro de la Cruz, a well-known artist, and Laura Hyatt, who works as an executive for the nonprofit Los Angeles Nomadic Division, which commissions site-specific public art projects, judged the competition. Students in all grades (TK to 6th) created bookmarks depicting the theme “Books Spark Your Imagination.”
They are creating a poster for the bookmark competition that will be on display at Chaucer’s, and customers will be able to take free copies of the student-designed bookmarks home as well.
School librarian Rodda Leonardi announced the winners and said that the school received more than 200 entries across eight grades (TK-6). The winning students are:
TK Grade Winner: Adrian Alire
K Grade Winner: Katelyn Erickson
1st-Grade Winner: Kellen Smith
2nd-Grade Winner: Asa Burnette
3rd-Grade Winner: Linnea Bernal
4th-Grade Winner: Galilea Sanchez, Avila LaForge
5th-Grade Winner: Liv Ericsson
6th-Grade Winner: Harper McCormick
Organizers offered a special thank-you to de la Cruz, Hyatt, Bob’s Copy Shop, Chaucer’s Books, and Chicken Little for their support. “Look for a Bookmark display at Chaucer’s Bookstore displaying the work of these talented artists and thanks to all students from TK through 6th grade who participated,” stated Leonardi.