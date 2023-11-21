Goleta Rezoning Meets the Neighbors

When the Goleta Planning Commission met to consider the rezoning of 11 properties on November 15, public comment abounded. Neighbors of various properties on the list expressed concerns and one comment of support, and the voices of property owners were heard as well.

The meeting was continued from one on November 13, at which too few commissioners were present. At this one, Commission Chair Jennifer Smith had to recuse herself due to a conflict discovered too late to separate the property during the hearing. A conflict for Vice Chair Katie Maynard was already identified for the Kellogg Way properties, and they were separated from the general discussion to allow Maynard to participate in the rest of the session. In her recusal statement, Maynard said that her recusal was related to the proximity of her home to the site.

Nearly all the parcels, which are mostly being rezoned to hold high-density apartments, were targeted in comments from the public. The Kellogg Way lots currently hold outdoor storage, and James Rolfe, whose dental practice includes assistance to Afghanistan, told the commissioners that losing the storage place for large trailers, such as his, would force many renters to relocate. Such properties were scarce, he added. “You’ll just be changing one problem for another,” Rolfe said.

For the owners of Kellogg Way, their land-use agent noted they would prefer an overlay for residential high density — rather than a change to the zoning — in order to continue to operate without becoming a nonconforming use. The property’s proximity to Old San Jose Creek was another concern, she said.

Michelle Owen, a neighbor of the 60 Colusa Avenue property, highlighted that her neighborhood of single-family homes already had a difficult and dangerous traffic situation. The streets of Colusa, Del Norte, and Calle Real would worsen with traffic if a high-density build came to the area.

“Please, I’m begging you to not diminish the quality of life that we have in our beautiful community,” Owen said. “If this passes and there is one student or pedestrian hurt or, god forbid, killed, it will be all of your faults for not heeding this warning,” Owen said as she gestured to the commission. “It is too dangerous to add more traffic to this corner.”

Beth Collins, a land-use lawyer with the firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, encouraged the commission to consider changes to the potential housing projects as the city’s Housing Element contained many properties without owners who were willing to develop or redevelop. In her view, properties like the Calle Real Shopping Center and University Plaza were unlikely to redevelop, particularly in view of their current rent-paying businesses. She also advocated for the inclusion of the Shelby property, which has been in development for at least a decade near Cathedral Oaks and Glen Annie. Collins called it a “great option to help the city” without many of the issues of the other listed properties.

Development of a knoll at 625 Dara Road was contested by Greg Jenkins, speaking for his neighbors. Like Owen for Colusa Avenue, he said Dara is surrounded by single-family homes. The area is unsuitable for high-density housing, he said, though the neighbors may accept senior housing on the parcel.

The largest argument of the evening occurred between a neighbor to the Kenwood Village parcel on Calle Real and the property owner. Each received extra time from others present to speak for several minutes on their respective positions, which ended up in a back-and-forth around fire prevention.

April Reid, who lives next to the property, initially commented that she was opposed to a height increase, was concerned about traffic accidents on Calle Real, and the initial Environmental Impact Report’s lack of note of the monarch butterflies. Then she returned to talk about “transparency and reality.” Reid alleged that the property owner and city staff had undisclosed conversations about rezoning plans and that the owner and his friends had referenced the property being unfit for development.

Ken Alker, who owns the property, addressed Reid’s concerns. He refuted her claims about his vegetation management, stating that he has always done the required mowing. He contacted the fire department, which confirmed he had no violations. Alker went on to address the idea of senior housing for Kenwood Village. He clarified that he believes that a project with Friendship Manor, a senior living facility currently on El Colegio Road in Isla Vista, would result in increased housing without increased traffic. He also said that he would like to see the 190-unit cap removed and for the building footprint be changed to allow for wider construction rather than taller construction.

Reid spoke again, after another attendee gave her more time. Reid said she had contacted the fire marshal and been told that the Kenwood Village property had received violations. In fact, she had been evacuated due to a fire at Kenwood, she said.

Paula Hammer, a preschool educator, was the only resident to speak in favor of more housing projects. Hammer referenced the density at Kenwood Village as an opportunity for a home she might be able to afford. The Housing Element brought hope, Hammer said, that people could live closer to their jobs, have space for their own families, and move away from renting.

Despite the majority of public comment being complaints about various aspects of the proposed Housing Elements, locations, and plans, the Planning Commission went forward to adopt all of the agenda items. The vote will now go to the City Council of Goleta.