SBHS Student Receives ACSA Award for Remarkable Story of Success in the Face of Adversity

Destiny Hernandez | Credit: Courtesy

A Santa Barbara High School student won an Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Award.

In 2018, Destiny Hernandez’s grades and attendance were steadily declining.

Seeing a struggling student, Hope School District Superintendent Dr. Anne Hubbard, reached out to Destiny and gave her invaluable support. Since then, Destiny has been on the road to overcoming challenges and getting ahead in her educational journey.

With unwavering determination to succeed, Destiny made a lot of positive changes in her life. After years of hard work, Destiny’s efforts led to her nomination and subsequent winning of the ACSA – Every Student Succeeds 2023 Award, a recognition to honor students who have succeeded against all odds.

Destiny has gone above and beyond to excel in her educational journey. She is part of the Dons basketball team and takes on additional classes while looking toward collegiate opportunities.

“Destiny is such an inspiration,” said Dr. Hubbard. “She truly shows that you can have challenges in life, but it is never too late to turn it around.”

Destiny also takes her role as the oldest sibling to heart by advocating for her siblings’ success.

“My siblings are my ‘why’, ” Destiny said. “Family was a big factor for my change. My little sister saw that change, and now she looks at me as her role model.”

SB Unified Superintendent, Dr. Hilda Maldonado, expressed her admiration for Destiny’s achievements and gratitude toward educators who go the extra mile for all students.

“Destiny’s willingness to succeed and courage to overcome obstacles is admirable,” said Dr. Maldonado. “Our mission is to equip every student with the tools and resources they need to conquer life’s challenges. I commend every educator like Dr. Hubbard for helping our students find their way to success.”

Dr. Hubbard emphasized how much the power of connection can impact– and utterly change completely the trajectory of any student.

“We have to ask ourselves, ‘How can we help? Are we a lifeline for someone?” Dr. Hubbard said. “People in education usually know the power of that connection.”