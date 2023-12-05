SBCC Foundation CEO Search is Underway, and Interim Leadership Team Announced

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The SBCC Foundation announced today that two senior staff members of the Foundation will serve as an interim leadership team following the departure of CEO Geoff Green at the end of this month.

Zorana Morris, Chief Financial Officer, and Sarah Stretz, Chief Development Officer, will assume leadership of the Foundation until a permanent CEO is in place. Green, who has served as CEO of the organization for nine years, accepted a new position as CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits) and will begin his new role in January 2024.

The search for a new CEO is well underway, and priority review for the CEO position has begun. The position will remain open until filled.

“The search for our new CEO is going well,” said Foundation Board President Madeleine Jacobson. “We are delighted to be receiving applications from so many qualified, high-caliber professionals. Until the new CEO starts, we are in excellent hands with this talented and dedicated leadership team and staff. The board has high confidence in both — their leadership and nonprofit skills are exemplary, and they have a deep knowledge of the Foundation and our community.”

For more information about the interim leadership team and Foundation staff, visit https://www.sbccfoundation.org/foundation-staff/

The interim leadership team may be reached directly at:

Zorana Morris: morris@sbccfoundation.org (805) 730-4418

Sarah Stretz: stretz@sbccfoundation.org (805) 730-4412

# # #

About the SBCC Foundation

The SBCC Foundation has provided Santa Barbara City College with private philanthropic support since 1976, serving as the vehicle through which individuals and organizations may invest in the college and its students.

As an independent 501c3 nonprofit organization and partner to SBCC, the SBCC Foundation provides approximately $5 million annually for the SBCC Promise, student success programs, scholarships, book grants, emergency funds, and more. For 47 years, the resources raised and managed by the SBCC Foundation have supported SBCC students as they prepare for careers, transfer to four-year universities, and pursue lifelong learning goals.

In 2016, the Foundation launched the SBCC Promise, offering all recent, local high school graduates the opportunity to attend SBCC full-time at no cost. The SBCC Promise relies entirely on private support and covers all required fees, books, and supplies for up to two years. To date, more than 7,000 students have participated. By removing financial barriers, the SBCC Promise ensures that SBCC’s life-changing educational programs are fully accessible to all local students.