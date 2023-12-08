Red Flag Warning Issued for Santa Barbara County

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning for Santa Barbara County that extends from 3 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to the NWS’s warning, “Moderate to strong north to northeast winds combined with low relative humidities will elevate the risk for extreme fire behavior if a new fire starts.”

The warning is focused on the Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County’s interior mountains as winds will be strongest in the mountains and foothills. North to northeast winds will range from 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, though isolated gusts could reach 60 mph in the windiest locations. Relative humidity of a minimum of 5 to 15 percent will be common, the NWS states.

“While the Santa Barbara South Coast and Santa Ynez Valley is not included in this red flag warning,” the warning reads, “residents should stay alert as winds could push any new fire starts toward the coast.”

Residents are advised to take the following precautions:

Monitor weather conditions, fires near you, and listen to local authorities. Be prepared to evacuate if local officials advise or if you are in danger.

-Know where you will go, how you will get there, and where you will stay.

-Have different escape routes from your home and community. Local government officials issue evacuation notices. Be sure to sign up for local government emergency alerts.

-You may not receive an evacuation notice as systems are not perfect. Be prepared to leave if you feel you are in danger. Check your Go-Kit of emergency supplies (food, water, medicine, and critical records). Use equipment responsibly and follow local burn bans.

The NWS’s warning concludes: “A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out.”

For more information, see readyforwildfire.org, wildfirerisk.org, and weather.gov/lox.