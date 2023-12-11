Letters

Praise for Progress

By John Forhan, S.B.
Mon Dec 11, 2023 | 1:29pm

Hats off to Richard Ross, Caitlin Siggins, and the Juvenile Probation Division. What a great article in last week’s edition.

Tom DiGrazia and I were two young lawyers beginning to advocate in the courts for these changes over 50 years ago, particularly in Nelson v. Heyne (7th Circuit, Ct.Appeals, 3:72-cv-01970 and 73-01446), in which corporal punishment and tranquilizing drugs were ordered stopped in favor of rehabilitative treatment.

N.D. Ind.
02/08/1973		Memorandum and Order (355 F.Supp. 451)JI-IN-0002-0001.pdf | WESTLAWLEXIS | Detail
Source: Google Scholar
U.S. Court of Appeals
01/31/1974		Opinion (491 F.2d 352)JI-IN-0002-0002.pdf | WESTLAWLEXIS | Detail
Source: Google Scholar
U.S. Supreme Court
06/17/1974		Memorandum Decision (417 U.S. 976)JI-IN-0002-0003.pdf | WESTLAWLEXIS | Detail
Source: Westlaw

It is difficult to believe that several states continue to impose the same inhuman and unconstitutional conditions today, rather than the excellent practices of the Juvenile Court, Probation Department, and private treatment programs here.

Tue Dec 12, 2023 | 04:58am
https://www.independent.com/2023/12/11/praise-for-progress/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.