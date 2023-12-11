Praise for Progress

Hats off to Richard Ross, Caitlin Siggins, and the Juvenile Probation Division. What a great article in last week’s edition.

Tom DiGrazia and I were two young lawyers beginning to advocate in the courts for these changes over 50 years ago, particularly in Nelson v. Heyne (7th Circuit, Ct.Appeals, 3:72-cv-01970 and 73-01446), in which corporal punishment and tranquilizing drugs were ordered stopped in favor of rehabilitative treatment.

It is difficult to believe that several states continue to impose the same inhuman and unconstitutional conditions today, rather than the excellent practices of the Juvenile Court, Probation Department, and private treatment programs here.