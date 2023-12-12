Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society to Host Annual Member Share Event on December 16

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is pleased to welcome the community to attend their monthly meeting on Saturday, December 16 for their annual “Member Share” event. Society members will share their stories of exciting genealogical discoveries, “brick wall” breakthroughs, new DNA cousins, travels to ancestral homelands, and more!

This meeting of the Genealogical Society is free and open to the public, will take place in person at the First Presbyterian Church at 21 E. Constance Avenue in Santa Barbara, and will also be available via Zoom. Genealogical Society Special Interest Groups will meet at 9:30 a.m. (in person only), followed by a short business meeting at 10:30 a.m., with the Member Share beginning at 11:00 a.m.

About the Genealogical Society

The mission of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is to help people discover, document, preserve, and share their family histories in California, the United States, and around the world. The Society is an all-volunteer organization with over 500 members, and a 5,000 square foot genealogical research library featuring over 19,000 books and a computer lab with access to nine genealogical subscription websites. Annual memberships start at $40, please visit sbgen.org to learn more about membership benefits, events, presentations, or to become a member.