Theater Review | ‘Poor Clare’

On the cusp of a new year, my coverage of local theater in 2023 ends with the Westmont College Theater Department’s production of Poor Clare, a play by Chiara Atik. Directed by Madeline Fanton, Poor Clare follows a young, wealthy woman in 13th-century Assisi through her dawning comprehension of financial inequality and subsequent transformation from socialite to social worker. Clare abdicates her generational wealth and leaves her family for a life of service, following the lead of Francis (eventually Saint Francis), a radical holy man who devotes his efforts to the poor.

Atik opts for modern language, depicting Clare (Alaina Dean) as a contemporary rich teen with a sheltered upbringing. Clare is fascinated by the disruptive Francis (Jake Siaki), who makes a public spectacle of protesting the vulgarity of extreme wealth that exists alongside poverty. It’s an important point of view for audience and performers to ruminate on, especially in a city where homeless encampments and estates for the über-wealthy exist in the same zip code. People demand that something be “done” about the unhoused community in Santa Barbara — the message of Poor Clare is to take action directly and approach the situation with empathy.

Westmont’s production is leisurely paced and sometimes clunky, but the characters are likable, and their struggle is accessible. The performers could be, however, more robust in their vocal projection — the Porter isn’t a big theater, so fill it wall-to-wall with your voice. Better the director tells you to pull back than bring more to the stage.

Gentle reminder: The best, most respectful theater audience member is quiet and attentive.

Pro tip: Young children cannot and will not be quiet and attentive. Keep others (and the performers!) in mind and opt for a babysitter.

Happy new year, Santa Barbara! I look forward to local theater offerings in 2024.