Public Safety

Pedestrian Killed on Hollister Avenue in Ellwood Area of Goleta

A female pedestrian was fatally injured in a traffic collision on Tuesday night. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
By
Wed Dec 13, 2023 | 9:49am

[Updated: Wed., Dec. 13, 2023, 11:29am]

A woman was killed in a traffic accident on the 7300 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta — about a mile west of Storke Road — around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies, fire, and paramedics responded to the report of a pedestrian in the median near Lowell Way, who had apparently been struck in a collision. The driver remained at the scene, and deputies believed drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the accident.

On Wednesday morning, the Coroner’s Bureau announced that the woman who died was 86-year-old Marjorie Vasquez of Goleta. Deputies are investigating the accident.

Wed Dec 13, 2023 | 21:55pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/12/13/pedestrian-killed-on-hollister-avenue-in-ellwood-area-of-goleta/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.