Pedestrian Killed on Hollister Avenue in Ellwood Area of Goleta

[Updated: Wed., Dec. 13, 2023, 11:29am]

A woman was killed in a traffic accident on the 7300 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta — about a mile west of Storke Road — around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies, fire, and paramedics responded to the report of a pedestrian in the median near Lowell Way, who had apparently been struck in a collision. The driver remained at the scene, and deputies believed drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the accident.

On Wednesday morning, the Coroner’s Bureau announced that the woman who died was 86-year-old Marjorie Vasquez of Goleta. Deputies are investigating the accident.