The Physics of Joy: Elwood Schapansky’s Impact in Classrooms

Indian villages, Alaskan cities, Santa Barbara communities — former SBCC professor and bush pilot, Elwood Schapansky, now 85, has been spreading his physics knowledge to children by volunteering in elementary school classrooms and teaching physics lessons.

Schapansky made it clear just how rewarding it is to volunteer in these classrooms and how joyful it makes him feel, but above all he wants to encourage others to follow in his footsteps and volunteer at their neighborhood’s schools.

“These kids give me so much joy and pleasure,” he said, “and I want to encourage other people to participate in educating these kids because it’s so meaningful for both the teacher and the kids.”

Schapansky taught physics at SBCC for 30 years, and he was a bush pilot in Alaska for over 30 years as well. He started his outreach to classrooms 40 years ago, where he taught physics to all different grade levels, but ultimately decided after a few years that 4th to 6th graders were “the most marvelous kids to deal with.”

Before retirement, Schapansky would have teachers bring their students to his classroom where he would use his equipment and teach lessons. In 1993, Schapansky retired from SBCC and began finding equipment and things to use for his lessons in his own home.

“I usually find anything I can in or around my house to use for a lesson — like a piece of fur, or a tin can.”

When COVID hit, he filmed and posted a whole series of physics lessons to YouTube that are still shown in classrooms. Now, he’s back in person giving lessons inside Santa Barbara classrooms.

He primarily volunteers at the Santa Barbara Charter School, which is where his son works as a 5th and 6th grade teacher.

His last two lessons were before Thanksgiving, with one being about levers and mechanical advances, and the most recent lesson on electricity and magnetism.

“I talked about the Earth’s magnetic field, and they loved it.”

When asked about his favorite part of teaching these lessons, Schapansky answered almost immediately: “Their enthusiasm is what keeps me alive.”

Schapansky continues to explain that the energy in the classrooms is a feeling unmatched — “These kids will raise their hands, jump up and down, and squirm around because they’re itching to get the idea or concept completed in their mind,” he explains, comparing them to older students, who have a bigger focus on their grades and GPA’s.

Schapansky emphasizes how excited it makes him feel when he sees the interest and joy in these classrooms. “It’s the fact that they’re excited to learn that makes me so happy,” he said. “I tell them that science isn’t for everybody, it’s just important that they have fun and spend their time with things they do well.”

Though physics is his main subject, Schapansky also infuses life lessons and advice into his classes. “Our kids need guidance, and I’m happy to do it,” he explains.

When talking to Schapansky, it was apparent how much happiness these children bring him. He loves their interactions with the lessons and discussions and can’t recommend volunteering enough.

“It brings me great pleasure and it’ll bring them great pleasure; I just know it!” he said. “It’s something they can give back to their community. There are so many people who are retired that could be using their knowledge.”

Schapansky encourages those interested to contact any K-12 school or find connections through children and/or grandchildren. He may be teaching physics, but he’s leaving a bigger impact on these kid’s hearts than he knows.