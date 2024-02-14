Shutterbugs Celebrate

Their Love, Again

Married Wedding Photographers Say

Yes to Love, Again, 10 Years Later

by Shannon Brooks | February 15, 2024

Credit: David Mendoza III

James Witty and Jess Fairchild know a thing or two about what makes a wedding spectacular. In the 12 years they’ve been together in all aspects of life and love, the duo has documented the nuptials of more than 600 couples. So, when the popular husband-and-wife wedding photography team decided to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary with an epic vow renewal bash in November 2023, the party planning bar was inevitably set high.

Aside from growing relationally as a couple and seizing the opportunity to “glow up” their wedding back when they were 23 and 25 years young, James and Jess had a lot to celebrate. Their dedication to optimizing their physical and emotional health had paid off and they were feeling better than ever. Their photography business was thriving, and they were living their dream, traveling to beautiful locations around the world doing what they love together — and getting to come home to Santa Barbara, a place they are equally passionate about.

The couple had seen and photographed many intimate vow renewals in glamorous, far-flung locations, giving them abundant inspiration. But they wanted to do theirs at home with their nearest and dearest. “We realized that we get to travel so much for work, we didn’t want it to be a destination or to just be the two of us,” Jess shared. “We wanted to celebrate and have this party for all the people that have been a part of our life and our marriage for the last 10 years, and honor them through that day as well.”

The Meet Cute

Credit: David Mendoza III

Before delving into the details of their spectacular renewal, what they did differently from their wedding, and how they’ve matured as a couple in their first decade of marriage, let’s rewind to the very beginning of the vivacious, charismatic couple’s love story. A Santa Barbara native, Jess got into photography as a teenager and did stints in East Africa and New York before returning home to Santa Barbara, carving a niche as a wedding photographer. James moved to Santa Barbara to study photography at Brooks Institute. One of his college roommates encountered Jess’s younger sister while shopping at Bed Bath & Beyond and they got to talking. After learning he was studying photography, she encouraged him to reach out to Jess, who was already working as a professional photographer, thinking they could talk shop. Back at the apartment, the guys looked up Jess’s website and were impressed. His roommate reached out to Jess, and a few weeks later, they got together with their respective roommates.

James was smitten from the get-go, but it took six months before Jess took him out of the friend zone. They finally crossed that line watching the Andrew Garfield–era Spider-Man at the Arlington. Fortuitously, their other friends didn’t make it to the film in time and they ended up alone. He kissed her, she kissed him back, a lot of making out ensued, and three days later, they were officially a couple. Once they started dating, working together was a natural fit, and it didn’t take long for them to realize they wanted to be together forever. James sold his car to buy her engagement ring, which was a huge surprise, and they got married at a Montecito estate in 2013.

Ten Years of Love Later

When asked how their relationship has evolved and thrived in 10 years, James said, “The thing that’s never changed between Jess and I is we started as best friends and we’ve continued into that best friendship as spouses.” For Jess, it’s also about being self-aware and simultaneously aware of how the other functions. “Beyond the trendiness of learning the other person’s love language, actually knowing what that person needs, how they feel love, and how they refuel is so important.”

Communication is key too. Early on, they agreed to avoid passive-aggressiveness and take what the other says at face value so there’s no need to read between the lines. “Life’s too short to play games, especially with your spouse and especially with your business partner and everything in between,” James said. When it comes to games, the couple quickly learned that the best way to harness their competitive natures and keep the peace is to always play on the same team. And then there’s the doting on each other. “I always say to couples don’t sweat the small stuff, but the details matter most,” James explained. “The intention of how you communicate, the notes, the continuing to date, dressing up for each other and taking care of yourself and all those good manners.”

They reflected upon many of these relationship goals and perspectives in their renewal vows, such as fighting for the other person’s highest possible good and challenging each other to become their best selves. They also re-vowed to laugh together every day, honor each other’s decisions and always remain each other’s number-one fans.

One More Time

Credit: David Mendoza III

While the vow renewal was a celebration of their relationship, creating an incredible guest experience was at the forefront of every decision. “We wanted to celebrate and invest in the people that invest in us,” James shared. The guest list ended up around 100 people — compared to 500 at their wedding. Some attendees were also at their wedding, but many were newer friends and close wedding industry collaborators they jokingly call “friend-ors.”

One of those vendor friends is Tyler Speier, the same event planner who produced their wedding 10 years before. James and Jess credit their trust in Tyler’s talents for making so much of the process stress-free and producing such a perfect day. “We gave Tyler and his team a lot of free rein,” Jess said. “We’ve worked with them for so many years, and they know us and our style so well.”

The couple chose Hotel Californian’s Sirena Terrace for the ceremony. “Hotel Californian’s rooftop is the epitome of the beauty of Santa Barbara,” James enthused. As they walked down the aisle arm-in-arm with those sweeping views and Daft Punk’s “One More Time” blaring, guests were screaming, cheering, some even standing on chairs, setting the tone for the rowdy party ahead. “That was my favorite moment of the whole day,” Jess said. “It’s really incredible to see all of your favorite people in one place cheering you on and supporting your marriage.” She was also floored by the new diamond ring James surprised her with after they exchanged their vows!

After the ceremony, Jump on the School Bus took everyone from Hotel Californian to the reception at Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which Tyler’s team and Bella Vista had transformed in a way that took Jess’s breath away upon first sight. She said other wedding pros who had done events there before didn’t even recognize the venue when they saw their photos.

Leveling Up

When it came to what they wanted to do differently, one of the couple’s biggest priorities was dancing, which they didn’t think there was enough of at their wedding, given it ended at 9 p.m. “Everyone danced for three straight hours at our vow renewal,” Jess happily shared. And the fun kept flowing after the reception—they all went to Test Pilot for an impromptu after-party, as the bar’s owners Brandon and Misty were among the guests.

Instead of doing a cake cutting, they poured a champagne tower for their toast, which they intentionally kept short and sweet, focused on thanking everyone. They also expressed their gratitude through a personalized hand-written letter for every guest, which was placed at their table settings. Also, in lieu of cake, they filled a giant unicorn piñata with mini alcohol bottles and scratcher tickets for some grown-up fun and games.

They graduated from the simple beer and wine menu of their wedding day to a full cocktail program. James, a skilled mixologist himself, explained, “Cocktails have been a very big part of our brand with weddings, Instagram, and the hospitality world.” The bar was staffed by Craft Cocktails, who created a menu of signature drinks, and James and Jess were impressed that their team kept track of what 100 different people were drinking as they refreshed cocktails throughout the night.

Last but certainly not least, their fashion choices presented another opportunity for a welcome do-over. At their wedding, “James wore a charcoal suit that didn’t fit well,” Jess explained, which is why he went with a black tux this time around. For herself, “I knew I wanted a sexy statement dress,” Jess said. “It would’ve been harder to get away with that for our actual wedding day, but I didn’t have to wear a wedding-wear wedding dress, because it wasn’t a wedding!”

Photography Squad Goals

Naturally, when it came to documenting their vow renewal, James and Jess knew exactly how they wanted to approach it. And they didn’t pick just one photographer, because they wanted their friends to get to celebrate with them. Before the ceremony, David Mendoza shot their first look and portraits at the Hotel Californian. He passed the baton to two other friends, Lauren Shearon and Mayra Martinez, who tag-teamed the ceremony and reception. “They took the most fun dancing photos I’ve ever seen,” James enthused.

Aside from having an A-Team of photography pros, they also built in time to get behind the lens to capture each other in their vow renewal finery. “On our wedding day, we never picked up a camera the entire day,” Jess explained. “That was one of our biggest regrets, not carving out the time to pick up a camera.” This time, they took portraits of each other at home and at Hotel Californian. And after the after-party, they didn’t miss the opportunity to capture their bliss with a selfie in bed. “It was just the happiest,” Jess said. “Everything went so perfectly; I wouldn’t change a single thing, and that’s the best feeling!”

The Dream Team

Jess and James have worked with the best-of-the-best wedding event production talents around the world over the course of their career. These are the local vendors who helped make their vow renewal vision a reality.

Planning, Design, and Floral: Tyler Speier Events

Video: B Studios

Portraits: David Mendoza III

Ceremony and Reception Photography: Lauren Shearon Photography and De Colores Photography

Ceremony Venue: Hotel Californian

Reception Venue: Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Cocktails: Crafted Cocktails S.B.

Hair: Santa Barbara Bridal

Makeup: 805 Makeup

Deejay: Party Proper Productions

Lighting and Draping: Bella Vista Designs

Rentals: The Tent Merchant

Catering: Lucca Truck

Transportation: Jump on the School Bus

Dress: Chic and Holland

Alterations: Ana Maria’s Bridal

Tux: Topman