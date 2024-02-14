2024 Santa Barbara

Wedding Listings

Listings for Officiants, Planners,

Venues, Musicians, and More

By Terry Ortega | February 15, 2024

Wedding at the Courthouse Sunken Garden | Credit: Courtesy

Venues

AC Postel Memorial Rose Garden

Garden: Capacity 50.

Lawn: Capacity 200.

Los Olivos and Laguna sts. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/outdoor

The Anchor Rose

Portside Patio: Capacity 60.

Starboard Patio: Capacity 60.

113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 180. (805) 770-5069.

info@theanchorrose.com.

theanchorrose.com

Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden

Arbor: Capacity 150.

Grass: Capacity 60.

Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga sts. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/outdoor

The Arlington Theatre

Courtyard, paseo, lobby, lounge, marquee available. 1317 State St. (805) 963-9589.

arlingtonevents@metrotheatres.com.

arlingtontheatresb.com

Bungalow 626

Indoor and outdoor options. Capacity 10-50.

(805) 637-4581.

events@creativeservicescatering.com.

creativeservicescatering.com

Cabrillo Pavilion

Seated: Capacity 215.

1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

cabrillopavilion.santabarbaraca.gov

Carousel House

Seated: Capacity 180.

Cocktail style: Capacity 240.

223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/carouselhouse

Carr Winery S.B. Barrel Room & Patio

Seated: Capacity 50.

Standing: Capacity 200.

414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.

info@carrwinery.com.

carrwinery.com

Carr Winery Santa Ynez Tasting Room

Seated: Capacity 30.

Standing: Capacity 75.

3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 688-5757.

info@carrwinery.com.

carrwinery.com

Carrillo Ballroom

Seated: Capacity 300.

Cocktail style: Capacity 400.

100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 897-2519.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/carrilloballroom

Casa Las Palmas

Seated: Capacity 65.

Cocktail style: Capacity 75.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/casalaspalmas

Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)

Floral Gateway: Capacity 200.

Great Meadow: Capacity 3,000.

Pavilion: Capacity 300.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/outdoor

East Beach (Outdoors)

Cabrillo West: Capacity 200.

Calle Puerto Vallarta: Capacity 300.

Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov

El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel

Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for various capacities.

800 Alvarado Pl. (805) 845-5800.

privateevents.ele@belmond.com.

belmond.com/elencanto

Elings Park Foundation

Godric Grove: Capacity 200.

Singleton Pavilion: Capacity 200.

1298 Las Positas Rd. (805) 569-5611.

dsouza@elingspark.org.

elingspark.org

Fess Parker Wine Country Inn

The Garden: Capacity 80 seated.

Garden Terrace: Capacity 36 seated.

The Bargiel Patio: Capacity 50 seated.

2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. (805) 688-7788.

info@fessparker.com

fessparkerinn.com

Fess Parker Winery

Marcella’s Garden: Capacity 300.

Tent Pad: Capacity 225.

Rodney’s Vineyard: Capacity 150.

Barrel Room: Capacity 100.

Wine Club Patio: Capacity 100.

6200 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos. (805) 688-1545.

info@fessparker.com.

fessparker.com/weddings

Franklin Neighborhood Center

Capacity 125.

1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/franklincenter

Goleta Valley Historical Society

Stewards of Rancho La Patera & Stow House

Capacity 500.

304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. (805) 770-0719.

karen@goletahistory.org.

goletahistory.org/venue-rental

The Granada Theatre

Capacity 150-200.

1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.

info@granadasb.org.

granadasb.org/renting-the-venue

Kimpton Canary Hotel

Rooftop: Capacity 150.

Riviera Ballroom: Capacity 160.

Channel Islands Room: Capacity 70.

Chapala Terrace: Capacity 40.

31 W. Carrillo St. (805) 879-9143.

jessica.reardon@canarysantabarbara.com.

canarysantabarbara.com

La Mesa Park

Capacity 125.

295 Meigs Rd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/outdoor

La Paloma Café

Full Bar Buyout: Capacity 40 seated.

Upper Deck Patio: Capacity 24 seated. Capacity 30 standing.

Anacapa Patio: Capacity 40 seated. Capacity 50 standing.

Full Patio Buyout: Capacity 65 seated. Capacity 100 standing.

Full Restaurant Buyout: Capacity 130 seated. Capacity 200 standing.

702 Anacapa St. (805) 966-7029.

events@lapalomasb.com.

lapalomasb.com

The Lark

Full Restaurant: Capacity 130 seated. Capacity 200 standing.

Side Patio: Capacity 50 seated. Capacity 70 standing.

Private Dining Room: Capacity 50 seated.

131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0370.

events@thelarksb.com.

thelarksb.com

Leadbetter Beach

Beach: Capacity 200.

Loma Alta and Shoreline drs. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/outdoor

Lilac Pâtisserie

Event Room: Capacity 40.

1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.

events@lilacpatisserie.com.

lilacpatisserie.com/weddings

Loquita

Full Restaurant Buyout: Capacity 115 seated. Capacity 175 standing.

Full Patio: Capacity 75 seated. Capacity 100 standing.

La Rambla: Capacity 45 seated. Capacity 50 standing.

Private Patio: Capacity 30 seated.

202 State St. (805) 880-3380.

events@loquitasb.com.

loquitasb.com

MacKenzie Center

Capacity 70.

3111 State St. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/mackenziecenter

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Rooftop/Sky Garden Area: Capacity 220 seated. Capacity: 240 standing.

First Floor + Courtyard: Seated: Capacity 200. Standing: Capacity: 300.

Full Museum: Capacity 500.

125 State St. (805) 770-5000.

events@moxi.org.

moxi.org

Night Lizard Brewing Company

Capacity total 150.

Tasting Room: Capacity 100.

Patio: Capacity 25.

Deck: Capacity 25.

607 State St. (805) 908-9681.

johnthenightlizard@gmail.com.

nightlizardbrewingcompany.com

Ortega Welcome House

Capacity 50.

632 E. Ortega St. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/ortegawelcomehouse

Palm Park Beach House

Seated: Capacity 100.

Cocktail style: Capacity 125.

236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/beachhouse

Rancho San Julian

Private historic property for private events.

Capacity 200.

6000 San Julian Rd., Lompoc.

info@theranchtable.com.

theranchtable.com/collections/gatherings

Rincon Beach Club

Capacity 225.

3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria. (805) 566-9933.

sales@eventsbyrincon.com.

eventsbyrincon.com

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.

Catering, spa packages, room blocks.

Bacara Ballroom: Capacity 1,250.

The Bluff: Capacity 300.

Rotunda Room: 200.

Terrace and lawns are also available.

8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. (805) 968-0100.

sbarz.leads@ritzcarlton.com.

ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/santa-barbara

Saint Barbara Event Center

Ball Room, Patio, and Plaza packages.

Capacity 200.

1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. (805) 683-4492.

rentals@saintbarbara.net.

saintbarbaraeventcenter.com

S.B. City College

Great Meadows: Capacity: 4,000

Winslow-Maxwell Overlook: Capacity: 200

Bagish Overlook: Capacity: 75

721 Cliff Dr. (805) 730-4065.

specialevents@sbcc.edu.

sbcc.edu

S.B. County Courthouse

Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.

Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.

Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.

Giant Bird of Paradise Area: Capacity 50.

Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.

1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2460 x4.

weddings@countyofsb.org.

countyofsb.org/parks

S.B. Historical Museum

Courtyards: Capacity 2-500.

Covarrubias Adobe: Capacity 2-60.

136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.

rentals@sbhistorical.org.

sbhistorical.org/venue-rental

S.B. Museum of Natural History

Fleischmann Auditorium: Cocktail: Capacity 300. Capacity 200 seated. Dinner/Dancing: Capacity 150.

Oak Grove: Ceremony only: Capacity 200.

2559 Puesta del Sol. (805) 682-4711 x112.

acokeley@sbnature2.org.

sbnature.org/rentals

S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center

Indoors: Capacity 150.

Outdoors: Capacity 150.

211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.

acokeley@sbnature2.org.

sbnature.org/rentals

S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation

Presidio Chapel: Capacity 150 seated.

Presidio Orchard: Capacity 200 seated.

Alhecama Theatre: Capacity 120 seated.

Casa de la Guerra: Capacity 250 seated.

123 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.

jordan@sbthp.org.

sbthp.org/rentals

Santa Barbara Woman’s Club

Capacity 235.

670 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4546.

office@sbwomansclub.com.

sbwomansclub.com

S.B. Zoo

Hilltop Reception: Capacity 1,000.

Palm Garden: Capacity flexible.

500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.

events@sbzoo.org.

tinyurl.com/Zoo-Weddings

Scarlett Begonia

Reception, bridal shower, and rehearsal dinner.

Sit-down dinner: Capacity 20-Standing cocktail reception: Capacity 100.

21 W. Victoria St. (805) 770-2143.

events@scarlettbegonia.net.

scarlettbegonia.net

Shoreline Park

Capacity 125.

La Marina and Shoreline Dr. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/outdoor

Standing Sun Wines

Capacity 100-300.

92 Second St., Ste. D, Buellton. (805) 691-9413.

john@standingsunwines.com.

standingsunwines.com

Sunstone Villa

Capacity 150 seated. Capacity 150 standing.

125 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. (805) 243-1353.

tara@sunstonewinery.com.

sunstonewinery.com/host-a-private-event

Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara

Sanctuary: Capacity 285.

Parish Hall: Capacity 120 seated. Capacity 150 standing.

Parish Courtyard: Capacity 200.

1535 Santa Barbara St. (805) 965-4583 x223

weddings@ussb.org.

venue.ussb.org/weddings

Unity of Santa Barbara

Outdoor spaces available and officiants provided.

Sanctuary: Capacity 175 seated.

Chapel: Capacity 50 seated.

227 E. Arrellaga St. (805) 966-2239.

unity@unitysb.org.

unitysb.org/rent-our-space-options/weddings

Villa & Vine

Capacity 220.

(805) 450-1102.

info@villaandvineweddings.com.

villaandvineweddings.com

Westside Neighborhood Center

Capacity 150.

423 Victoria St. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/westsidecenter

Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards

View Room: Capacity 105.

Oak Tree: 200.

Vineyard Lawn: 200.

Estate: Capacity 200.

6905 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos. (805) 730-0459.

tara@zacamesa.com.

zacamesa.com

Jewelry

33 Jewels

814 State St. (805) 957-9100.

contact@33jewels.com.

33jewels.com

Wedding Wear

Boutique MZ

Custom wedding dresses, tailoring, and alterations.

156 W. Alamar Ave. (805) 450-1904.

huntelmann@gmail.com.

The Dress

Wedding gowns, accessories, alterations. 28 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5689.

jayna@thedressbride.com.

thedressbride.com

Musicians/Deejays

Area 51

Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions. (805) 637-3632.

info@area51livemusic.com.

area51livemusic.com

Brasscals

15+ member mobile street brass band: funk, jazz, klezmer, balkan, pop, and Latin. (562) 682-4911.

brasscals@riseup.net.

brasscals.weebly.com

Bruce Goldish

Acoustic fingerstyle guitar. (805) 965-5559.

brucegoldish@gmail.com.

brucegoldish.com

DJ Darla Bea

Winner of Best Event DJ award in S.B. (Eight years in a row!) (805) 895-3400.

djdarlabea@gmail.com.

djdarlabea.com

Juan Cantilo

Musician, Spanish guitar, tenor singer. (805) 350-2725.

cantilo2000@yahoo.com.

tinyurl.com/Juan-Cantilo

Kalinka

Jewish klezmer music, French swing, and music of the Balkans. (805) 636-2003.

frednadis@yahoo.com.

kalinkaklezmer.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Deejays, photo booths, and lighting. (805) 680-9187.

bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.

musicbybonnie.com

Pixel Images Photo Booth & DJ Services

Deejay services, wedding ceremony sound, and microphones. (805) 570-5699.

info.pixelimages@gmail.com.

pixelimagesphotobooth-sb.com

Requestline Mobile DJ Services

DJ/MC, sound, and lighting. (805) 705-5977.

djrichardgarcia@gmail.com.

djrichardgarcia.com

Invitations

Letter Perfect

Custom stationery, calligraphy, design services, custom logos. 2325 Lillie Ave., Summerland. (805) 969-7998.

letterperfectsb@gmail.com.

letterperfectsantabarbara.com

Farm to Paper

Invitations, menus, programs, calligraphy. 2325 Lillie Ave., Summerland. (805) 770-3677.

farmtopaper@gmail.com.

farmtopaper.org

Type A Creative

Kendall Pata. Invitations, save the dates, menus, programs, wedding signage. (805) 973-7968.

kendall@type-a-creative.com.

type-a-creative.com

Photographers

ByCherry Photography

(323) 377-2320.

info@bycherryphotography.com.

bycherryphotography.com

Emily Hart-Roberts Photography

(805) 448-5487.

emilyhr@verizon.net.

emilyhart-roberts.com

Kacie Jean Photography

(805) 705-6264

info@kaciejean.com.

kaciejeanphotography.com

Lesli Joy Photography

hello@lesliejoyphotography.com.

lesliejoyphotography.com

Michelle Lauren Photography

(805) 448-2534.

michelle@michellelauren.com.

michellelauren.com

Photography by Joshua Bobrove

(323) 868-9639.

info@joshuabobrove.com.

joshuabobrove.com

Rewind Photograph

(805) 768-4888.

matt@rewindphotography.com.

rewindphotography.com

Veils & Tails Photography

kristen@veilsandtailsphoto.com.

veilsandtailsphoto.com

Willa Kveta Photography

(805) 633-4633.

magic@willakveta.com.

willakveta.com

Services and Rentals

All Heart Rentals

Specialty event rentals. 1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. A, Goleta. (805) 448-6325.

allheartrentals@gmail.com.

allheartrentals.com

Bella Vista Designs, Inc.

Event design, lighting, audio, and visual. 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Ste. 9. (805) 966-9616.

mail@bellavistadesigns.com.

bellavistadesigns.com

County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder

Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies. Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2250.

sbcrecorder.com

FLOCK White Dove Release

Stunning, pure white dove release for ceremonies, receptions, or photo shoots. (805) 722-7678.

events@flockwhitedoves.com.

flockwhitedoves.com

Lilys Sewing

(805) 453-7101.

lilsss350@gmail.com.

lilysewsalot.com

The Little Guest

On-site childcare/nanny services for weddings and special events. (805) 708-4318.

thelittleguest@gmail.com.

thelittleguest.com

Moore Coastal

Mobile bar rental. (805) 259-6959.

moore.coastal@gmail.com.

moorecoastal.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Photo booths and lighting. (805) 680-9187.

bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.

musicbybonnie.com

Parasols in Paradise

Parasols and fans for your wedding. (805) 636-0439.

parasolsinparadise@gmail.com.

parasolsinparadise.com

Pixel Images Photo Booth & DJ Services

Deejay services, wedding ceremony sound, and microphones. (805) 570-5699.

info.pixelimages@gmail.com.

pixelimagesphotobooth-sb.com

Rinky Dink Bowling

Portable, self-resetting bowling alley. (805) 886-4517

rinkydinkbowling@gmail.com.

rinkydinkbowling.com

Riviera Towel Company

Wedding scarves, wraps, and throws. 17 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 560-1571.

info@rivieratowel.com.

rivieratowel.com

Town & Country Event Rentals

3905 State St., Ste. 5. (805) 770-3300.

amartin@townandcountry.com.

townandcountry.com



Flowers

Alpha Floral

1810 A Cliff Dr. (805) 965-5165.

alphafloral@gmail.com.

alphafloralsb.com

Blue Blossoms

(805) 689-8438.

info@blueblossoms.online.

blueblossoms.online

ella & louie flowers

(805) 697-6080.

studio@ellaandlouie.com.

ellaandlouie.com

The Village Gardener

(805) 745-1125.

villagegardener1@verizon.net.

thevillagegardenersb.com

Westerlay Orchids

3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. (805) 684-5411.

info@westerlay.com.

westerlay.com

Catering

Catering Connection

512 Laguna St., Ste. A. (805) 566-1822.

events@cateringconnect.com.

cateringconnect.com

Creative Services Catering

Office: (805) 965-9121; cell: (805) 637-4581.

events@creativeservicescatering.com.

creativeservicescatering.com

Events by Rincon

Full-service catering and event planning. 3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria. (805) 896-9541.

sales@eventsbyrincon.com.

eventsbyrincon.com

Lorraine Lim Catering, Inc.

(805) 646-2200.

lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com.

lorrainelimcatering.com

Maíz Picante Taquería

2714 De la Vina St. (805) 696-0777.

info@maizpicante.com.

maizpicante.com

Officiants

Barbara Rose Sherman

Jewish, Buddhist, spiritual, civil union, elopement, interfaith ceremony. (818) 645-8178.

barbararosesherman@me.com.

barbararoseweddings.com

Barbra Valentine — I Do Santa Barbara

Personally written ceremonies specializing in interfaith and like gender. (805) 895-7428.

momouse1@outlook.com.

idosantabarbara.blogspot.com

Father Jerry Bellamy

Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths. (805) 687-4248.

jerry@bellamyservices.com.

weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy

Gail Kelley Murray

Wedding minister. Wedding ceremonies large or small, secular, or religious.

gaelkm@yahoo.com.

facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray

Miriam Lindbeck

The most beautiful, personal, and unique ceremonies you can imagine. (805) 452-0954 (cell and texting).

miriam@weddingsantabarbara.com.

weddingsantabarbara.com

Rev. Dani Antman

Sacred and unique wedding ceremonies. (609) 306-8038.

dantman170@aol.com.

daniantman.com/weddings

Cakes/Bakeries

Cakes by Heather Ashley

Bespoke wedding cakes. (805) 450-5907.

heather@cakesbyheatherashley.com.

cakesbyheatherashley.com

Jessica Foster Confections

Favors and dessert catering. (805) 637-6985.

info@jessicafosterconfections.com.

jessicafosterconfections.com

Lilac Pâtisserie

Custom wedding cakes, sweetheart cakes, cupcakes, and treats. 1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.

events@lilacpatisserie.com.

lilacpatisserie.com/weddings

Consultants/Planners

Alana Rae Events

Wedding planning, design, and coordination. (805) 621-3328.

alana@alanaraeevents.com.

alanaraeevents.com

Alegria by Design

Full-service planning, coordination, and event design. 1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.

info@alegriabydesign.com.

alegriabydesign.com

Bright Young Things Events

Month-of wedding, partial, and full-service planning.

info@brightyoungthingsevents.com.

brightyoungthingsevents.com

Coastal Rose Events

A boutique wedding and elopement planning company.

emily@coastalroseevents.com.

coastalroseevents.com

Gatherings for Good Events

Wedding and event planning, design, and coordination services. (805) 399-2585.

brenda@gatheringsforgood.com.

gatheringsforgood.com

Joyan Design

Wedding planning, design, and coordination. (805) 242-1142.

hello@joyandesign.com.

joyandesign.com

Jill LaFleur Weddings & Events

Uniquely curated weddings and events designed with style and grace. (805) 350-3281.

jill@lafleurweddings.com.

lafleurweddings.com

Onyx and Redwood

Full-service planning and design. (805) 335-1598.

hello@onyxandredwood.com.

onyxandredwood.com

PacWest Blooms Events

Month-of and day-of coordination, elopement, and micro events. 500 Maple Ave., Studio #1, Carpinteria. (805) 755-2205.

events@pacwestblooms.com.

pacwestblooms.com

Santa Barbara Elopement

Full-service planning, coordination, and events design for intimate events. 1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.

info@sbelopement.com.

sbelopement.com

Santa Barbara Weddings

(805) 291-2130.

sbcaliweddings@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/SB-Weddings

Santa Barbara Wedding Style

Planning, catering, locations, photographers, transportation, music, and more. 210 W. Micheltorena St., #F. (805) 895-3402.

info@santabarbarawedding.com.

santabarbarawedding.com

Weddings with Angie

Full-service event planning, coordination, and consulting. (805) 705-5232.

angie@weddingswithangie.com.

weddingswithangie.com

Transportation

A and J Limousine

Wedding day sedans, SUVs, Sprinter vans, “getaway” cars, shuttle service. 4067 State St. (805) 683-7772.

info@aandjlimousine.com.

aandjlimousine.com

Bill’s Bus

Wedding charters and private events. (805) 284-BILL (2455).

billsbussb@gmail.com.

bills-bus.com

Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair

CHEVEUX Extensions & Accessories

1213 State St., Ste. M. (805) 295-0505.

info@cheveuxbymar.com.

cheveuxextensions.com

Chi Beauty Artistry

Special occasion hair and makeup services. (805) 259-6302.

chibeautyartistry@gmail.com.

chibeautyartistry.com

Dreamcatcher Artistry

Hair and makeup. (805) 453-5029.

info@dreamcatcherartistry.com.

dreamcatcherartistry.com

Float Luxury Spa

18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777.

natalie@floatluxuryspa.com.

floatluxuryspa.com

Rebecca Michel Beauty

Hair styling, makeup, extension placement, standby service. (805) 680-3170.

contact@rebeccamichel.com.

rebeccamichel.com

Santa Barbara Mobile Massage & Spa

Bridal party and bachelorette massage and facials. (805) 284-9244.

mje@sbmobilespa.com.

sbmobilespa.com

Spa Escape

Makeup, eyelash extensions, facials, microdermabrasion, waxing, and massage.

3022A De la Vina St. (805) 456-9208.

relax@spaescapesb.com.

spaescapesb.com

TEAM Hair and Makeup Inc.

Hair, makeup, spray tans, blowouts, groom’s services.

3040 State St., Ste. E and G. (888) 338-8326.

info@teamhairandmakeup.com.

teamhairandmakeup.com