2024 Santa Barbara Wedding Listings

Venues
AC Postel Memorial Rose Garden
Garden: Capacity 50.
Lawn: Capacity 200.
Los Olivos and Laguna sts. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov/outdoor
The Anchor Rose
Portside Patio: Capacity 60.
Starboard Patio: Capacity 60.
113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 180. (805) 770-5069.
info@theanchorrose.com.
theanchorrose.com
Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden
Arbor: Capacity 150.
Grass: Capacity 60.
Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga sts. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov/outdoor
The Arlington Theatre
Courtyard, paseo, lobby, lounge, marquee available. 1317 State St. (805) 963-9589.
arlingtonevents@metrotheatres.com.
arlingtontheatresb.com
Bungalow 626
Indoor and outdoor options. Capacity 10-50.
(805) 637-4581.
events@creativeservicescatering.com.
creativeservicescatering.com
Cabrillo Pavilion
Seated: Capacity 215.
1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
cabrillopavilion.santabarbaraca.gov
Carousel House
Seated: Capacity 180.
Cocktail style: Capacity 240.
223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov/carouselhouse
Carr Winery S.B. Barrel Room & Patio
Seated: Capacity 50.
Standing: Capacity 200.
414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.
info@carrwinery.com.
carrwinery.com
Carr Winery Santa Ynez Tasting Room
Seated: Capacity 30.
Standing: Capacity 75.
3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 688-5757.
info@carrwinery.com.
carrwinery.com
Carrillo Ballroom
Seated: Capacity 300.
Cocktail style: Capacity 400.
100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 897-2519.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov/carrilloballroom
Casa Las Palmas
Seated: Capacity 65.
Cocktail style: Capacity 75.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov/casalaspalmas
Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)
Floral Gateway: Capacity 200.
Great Meadow: Capacity 3,000.
Pavilion: Capacity 300.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov/outdoor
East Beach (Outdoors)
Cabrillo West: Capacity 200.
Calle Puerto Vallarta: Capacity 300.
Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov
El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel
Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for various capacities.
800 Alvarado Pl. (805) 845-5800.
privateevents.ele@belmond.com.
belmond.com/elencanto
Elings Park Foundation
Godric Grove: Capacity 200.
Singleton Pavilion: Capacity 200.
1298 Las Positas Rd. (805) 569-5611.
dsouza@elingspark.org.
elingspark.org
Fess Parker Wine Country Inn
The Garden: Capacity 80 seated.
Garden Terrace: Capacity 36 seated.
The Bargiel Patio: Capacity 50 seated.
2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. (805) 688-7788.
info@fessparker.com
fessparkerinn.com
Fess Parker Winery
Marcella’s Garden: Capacity 300.
Tent Pad: Capacity 225.
Rodney’s Vineyard: Capacity 150.
Barrel Room: Capacity 100.
Wine Club Patio: Capacity 100.
6200 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos. (805) 688-1545.
info@fessparker.com.
fessparker.com/weddings
Franklin Neighborhood Center
Capacity 125.
1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov/franklincenter
Goleta Valley Historical Society
Stewards of Rancho La Patera & Stow House
Capacity 500.
304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. (805) 770-0719.
karen@goletahistory.org.
goletahistory.org/venue-rental
The Granada Theatre
Capacity 150-200.
1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.
info@granadasb.org.
granadasb.org/renting-the-venue
Kimpton Canary Hotel
Rooftop: Capacity 150.
Riviera Ballroom: Capacity 160.
Channel Islands Room: Capacity 70.
Chapala Terrace: Capacity 40.
31 W. Carrillo St. (805) 879-9143.
jessica.reardon@canarysantabarbara.com.
canarysantabarbara.com
La Mesa Park
Capacity 125.
295 Meigs Rd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov/outdoor
La Paloma Café
Full Bar Buyout: Capacity 40 seated.
Upper Deck Patio: Capacity 24 seated. Capacity 30 standing.
Anacapa Patio: Capacity 40 seated. Capacity 50 standing.
Full Patio Buyout: Capacity 65 seated. Capacity 100 standing.
Full Restaurant Buyout: Capacity 130 seated. Capacity 200 standing.
702 Anacapa St. (805) 966-7029.
events@lapalomasb.com.
lapalomasb.com
The Lark
Full Restaurant: Capacity 130 seated. Capacity 200 standing.
Side Patio: Capacity 50 seated. Capacity 70 standing.
Private Dining Room: Capacity 50 seated.
131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0370.
events@thelarksb.com.
thelarksb.com
Leadbetter Beach
Beach: Capacity 200.
Loma Alta and Shoreline drs. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov/outdoor
Lilac Pâtisserie
Event Room: Capacity 40.
1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.
events@lilacpatisserie.com.
lilacpatisserie.com/weddings
Loquita
Full Restaurant Buyout: Capacity 115 seated. Capacity 175 standing.
Full Patio: Capacity 75 seated. Capacity 100 standing.
La Rambla: Capacity 45 seated. Capacity 50 standing.
Private Patio: Capacity 30 seated.
202 State St. (805) 880-3380.
events@loquitasb.com.
loquitasb.com
MacKenzie Center
Capacity 70.
3111 State St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov/mackenziecenter
MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
Rooftop/Sky Garden Area: Capacity 220 seated. Capacity: 240 standing.
First Floor + Courtyard: Seated: Capacity 200. Standing: Capacity: 300.
Full Museum: Capacity 500.
125 State St. (805) 770-5000.
events@moxi.org.
moxi.org
Night Lizard Brewing Company
Capacity total 150.
Tasting Room: Capacity 100.
Patio: Capacity 25.
Deck: Capacity 25.
607 State St. (805) 908-9681.
johnthenightlizard@gmail.com.
nightlizardbrewingcompany.com
Ortega Welcome House
Capacity 50.
632 E. Ortega St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov/ortegawelcomehouse
Palm Park Beach House
Seated: Capacity 100.
Cocktail style: Capacity 125.
236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov/beachhouse
Rancho San Julian
Private historic property for private events.
Capacity 200.
6000 San Julian Rd., Lompoc.
info@theranchtable.com.
theranchtable.com/collections/gatherings
Rincon Beach Club
Capacity 225.
3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria. (805) 566-9933.
sales@eventsbyrincon.com.
eventsbyrincon.com
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.
Catering, spa packages, room blocks.
Bacara Ballroom: Capacity 1,250.
The Bluff: Capacity 300.
Rotunda Room: 200.
Terrace and lawns are also available.
8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. (805) 968-0100.
sbarz.leads@ritzcarlton.com.
ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/santa-barbara
Saint Barbara Event Center
Ball Room, Patio, and Plaza packages.
Capacity 200.
1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. (805) 683-4492.
rentals@saintbarbara.net.
saintbarbaraeventcenter.com
S.B. City College
Great Meadows: Capacity: 4,000
Winslow-Maxwell Overlook: Capacity: 200
Bagish Overlook: Capacity: 75
721 Cliff Dr. (805) 730-4065.
specialevents@sbcc.edu.
sbcc.edu
S.B. County Courthouse
Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.
Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.
Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.
Giant Bird of Paradise Area: Capacity 50.
Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.
1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2460 x4.
weddings@countyofsb.org.
countyofsb.org/parks
S.B. Historical Museum
Courtyards: Capacity 2-500.
Covarrubias Adobe: Capacity 2-60.
136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.
rentals@sbhistorical.org.
sbhistorical.org/venue-rental
S.B. Museum of Natural History
Fleischmann Auditorium: Cocktail: Capacity 300. Capacity 200 seated. Dinner/Dancing: Capacity 150.
Oak Grove: Ceremony only: Capacity 200.
2559 Puesta del Sol. (805) 682-4711 x112.
acokeley@sbnature2.org.
sbnature.org/rentals
S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center
Indoors: Capacity 150.
Outdoors: Capacity 150.
211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.
acokeley@sbnature2.org.
sbnature.org/rentals
S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation
Presidio Chapel: Capacity 150 seated.
Presidio Orchard: Capacity 200 seated.
Alhecama Theatre: Capacity 120 seated.
Casa de la Guerra: Capacity 250 seated.
123 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.
jordan@sbthp.org.
sbthp.org/rentals
Santa Barbara Woman’s Club
Capacity 235.
670 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4546.
office@sbwomansclub.com.
sbwomansclub.com
S.B. Zoo
Hilltop Reception: Capacity 1,000.
Palm Garden: Capacity flexible.
500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.
events@sbzoo.org.
tinyurl.com/Zoo-Weddings
Scarlett Begonia
Reception, bridal shower, and rehearsal dinner.
Sit-down dinner: Capacity 20-Standing cocktail reception: Capacity 100.
21 W. Victoria St. (805) 770-2143.
events@scarlettbegonia.net.
scarlettbegonia.net
Shoreline Park
Capacity 125.
La Marina and Shoreline Dr. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov/outdoor
Standing Sun Wines
Capacity 100-300.
92 Second St., Ste. D, Buellton. (805) 691-9413.
john@standingsunwines.com.
standingsunwines.com
Sunstone Villa
Capacity 150 seated. Capacity 150 standing.
125 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. (805) 243-1353.
tara@sunstonewinery.com.
sunstonewinery.com/host-a-private-event
Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara
Sanctuary: Capacity 285.
Parish Hall: Capacity 120 seated. Capacity 150 standing.
Parish Courtyard: Capacity 200.
1535 Santa Barbara St. (805) 965-4583 x223
weddings@ussb.org.
venue.ussb.org/weddings
Unity of Santa Barbara
Outdoor spaces available and officiants provided.
Sanctuary: Capacity 175 seated.
Chapel: Capacity 50 seated.
227 E. Arrellaga St. (805) 966-2239.
unity@unitysb.org.
unitysb.org/rent-our-space-options/weddings
Villa & Vine
Capacity 220.
(805) 450-1102.
info@villaandvineweddings.com.
villaandvineweddings.com
Westside Neighborhood Center
Capacity 150.
423 Victoria St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
santabarbaraca.gov/westsidecenter
Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards
View Room: Capacity 105.
Oak Tree: 200.
Vineyard Lawn: 200.
Estate: Capacity 200.
6905 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos. (805) 730-0459.
tara@zacamesa.com.
zacamesa.com
Jewelry
33 Jewels
814 State St. (805) 957-9100.
contact@33jewels.com.
33jewels.com
Wedding Wear
Boutique MZ
Custom wedding dresses, tailoring, and alterations.
156 W. Alamar Ave. (805) 450-1904.
huntelmann@gmail.com.
The Dress
Wedding gowns, accessories, alterations. 28 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5689.
jayna@thedressbride.com.
thedressbride.com
Musicians/Deejays
Area 51
Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions. (805) 637-3632.
info@area51livemusic.com.
area51livemusic.com
Brasscals
15+ member mobile street brass band: funk, jazz, klezmer, balkan, pop, and Latin. (562) 682-4911.
brasscals@riseup.net.
brasscals.weebly.com
Bruce Goldish
Acoustic fingerstyle guitar. (805) 965-5559.
brucegoldish@gmail.com.
brucegoldish.com
DJ Darla Bea
Winner of Best Event DJ award in S.B. (Eight years in a row!) (805) 895-3400.
djdarlabea@gmail.com.
djdarlabea.com
Juan Cantilo
Musician, Spanish guitar, tenor singer. (805) 350-2725.
cantilo2000@yahoo.com.
tinyurl.com/Juan-Cantilo
Kalinka
Jewish klezmer music, French swing, and music of the Balkans. (805) 636-2003.
frednadis@yahoo.com.
kalinkaklezmer.com
Music by Bonnie & Co.
Deejays, photo booths, and lighting. (805) 680-9187.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.
musicbybonnie.com
Pixel Images Photo Booth & DJ Services
Deejay services, wedding ceremony sound, and microphones. (805) 570-5699.
info.pixelimages@gmail.com.
pixelimagesphotobooth-sb.com
Requestline Mobile DJ Services
DJ/MC, sound, and lighting. (805) 705-5977.
djrichardgarcia@gmail.com.
djrichardgarcia.com
Invitations
Letter Perfect
Custom stationery, calligraphy, design services, custom logos. 2325 Lillie Ave., Summerland. (805) 969-7998.
letterperfectsb@gmail.com.
letterperfectsantabarbara.com
Farm to Paper
Invitations, menus, programs, calligraphy. 2325 Lillie Ave., Summerland. (805) 770-3677.
farmtopaper@gmail.com.
farmtopaper.org
Type A Creative
Kendall Pata. Invitations, save the dates, menus, programs, wedding signage. (805) 973-7968.
kendall@type-a-creative.com.
type-a-creative.com
Photographers
ByCherry Photography
(323) 377-2320.
info@bycherryphotography.com.
bycherryphotography.com
Emily Hart-Roberts Photography
(805) 448-5487.
emilyhr@verizon.net.
emilyhart-roberts.com
Kacie Jean Photography
(805) 705-6264
info@kaciejean.com.
kaciejeanphotography.com
Lesli Joy Photography
hello@lesliejoyphotography.com.
lesliejoyphotography.com
Michelle Lauren Photography
(805) 448-2534.
michelle@michellelauren.com.
michellelauren.com
Photography by Joshua Bobrove
(323) 868-9639.
info@joshuabobrove.com.
joshuabobrove.com
Rewind Photograph
(805) 768-4888.
matt@rewindphotography.com.
rewindphotography.com
Veils & Tails Photography
kristen@veilsandtailsphoto.com.
veilsandtailsphoto.com
Willa Kveta Photography
(805) 633-4633.
magic@willakveta.com.
willakveta.com
Services and Rentals
All Heart Rentals
Specialty event rentals. 1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. A, Goleta. (805) 448-6325.
allheartrentals@gmail.com.
allheartrentals.com
Bella Vista Designs, Inc.
Event design, lighting, audio, and visual. 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Ste. 9. (805) 966-9616.
mail@bellavistadesigns.com.
bellavistadesigns.com
County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder
Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies. Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2250.
sbcrecorder.com
FLOCK White Dove Release
Stunning, pure white dove release for ceremonies, receptions, or photo shoots. (805) 722-7678.
events@flockwhitedoves.com.
flockwhitedoves.com
Lilys Sewing
(805) 453-7101.
lilsss350@gmail.com.
lilysewsalot.com
The Little Guest
On-site childcare/nanny services for weddings and special events. (805) 708-4318.
thelittleguest@gmail.com.
thelittleguest.com
Moore Coastal
Mobile bar rental. (805) 259-6959.
moore.coastal@gmail.com.
moorecoastal.com
Music by Bonnie & Co.
Photo booths and lighting. (805) 680-9187.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.
musicbybonnie.com
Parasols in Paradise
Parasols and fans for your wedding. (805) 636-0439.
parasolsinparadise@gmail.com.
parasolsinparadise.com
Pixel Images Photo Booth & DJ Services
Deejay services, wedding ceremony sound, and microphones. (805) 570-5699.
info.pixelimages@gmail.com.
pixelimagesphotobooth-sb.com
Rinky Dink Bowling
Portable, self-resetting bowling alley. (805) 886-4517
rinkydinkbowling@gmail.com.
rinkydinkbowling.com
Riviera Towel Company
Wedding scarves, wraps, and throws. 17 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 560-1571.
info@rivieratowel.com.
rivieratowel.com
Town & Country Event Rentals
3905 State St., Ste. 5. (805) 770-3300.
amartin@townandcountry.com.
townandcountry.com
Flowers
Alpha Floral
1810 A Cliff Dr. (805) 965-5165.
alphafloral@gmail.com.
alphafloralsb.com
Blue Blossoms
(805) 689-8438.
info@blueblossoms.online.
blueblossoms.online
ella & louie flowers
(805) 697-6080.
studio@ellaandlouie.com.
ellaandlouie.com
The Village Gardener
(805) 745-1125.
villagegardener1@verizon.net.
thevillagegardenersb.com
Westerlay Orchids
3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. (805) 684-5411.
info@westerlay.com.
westerlay.com
Catering
Catering Connection
512 Laguna St., Ste. A. (805) 566-1822.
events@cateringconnect.com.
cateringconnect.com
Creative Services Catering
Office: (805) 965-9121; cell: (805) 637-4581.
events@creativeservicescatering.com.
creativeservicescatering.com
Events by Rincon
Full-service catering and event planning. 3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria. (805) 896-9541.
sales@eventsbyrincon.com.
eventsbyrincon.com
Lorraine Lim Catering, Inc.
(805) 646-2200.
lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com.
lorrainelimcatering.com
Maíz Picante Taquería
2714 De la Vina St. (805) 696-0777.
info@maizpicante.com.
maizpicante.com
Officiants
Barbara Rose Sherman
Jewish, Buddhist, spiritual, civil union, elopement, interfaith ceremony. (818) 645-8178.
barbararosesherman@me.com.
barbararoseweddings.com
Barbra Valentine — I Do Santa Barbara
Personally written ceremonies specializing in interfaith and like gender. (805) 895-7428.
momouse1@outlook.com.
idosantabarbara.blogspot.com
Father Jerry Bellamy
Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths. (805) 687-4248.
jerry@bellamyservices.com.
weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy
Gail Kelley Murray
Wedding minister. Wedding ceremonies large or small, secular, or religious.
gaelkm@yahoo.com.
facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray
Miriam Lindbeck
The most beautiful, personal, and unique ceremonies you can imagine. (805) 452-0954 (cell and texting).
miriam@weddingsantabarbara.com.
weddingsantabarbara.com
Rev. Dani Antman
Sacred and unique wedding ceremonies. (609) 306-8038.
dantman170@aol.com.
daniantman.com/weddings
Cakes/Bakeries
Cakes by Heather Ashley
Bespoke wedding cakes. (805) 450-5907.
heather@cakesbyheatherashley.com.
cakesbyheatherashley.com
Jessica Foster Confections
Favors and dessert catering. (805) 637-6985.
info@jessicafosterconfections.com.
jessicafosterconfections.com
Lilac Pâtisserie
Custom wedding cakes, sweetheart cakes, cupcakes, and treats. 1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.
events@lilacpatisserie.com.
lilacpatisserie.com/weddings
Consultants/Planners
Alana Rae Events
Wedding planning, design, and coordination. (805) 621-3328.
alana@alanaraeevents.com.
alanaraeevents.com
Alegria by Design
Full-service planning, coordination, and event design. 1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.
info@alegriabydesign.com.
alegriabydesign.com
Bright Young Things Events
Month-of wedding, partial, and full-service planning.
info@brightyoungthingsevents.com.
brightyoungthingsevents.com
Coastal Rose Events
A boutique wedding and elopement planning company.
emily@coastalroseevents.com.
coastalroseevents.com
Gatherings for Good Events
Wedding and event planning, design, and coordination services. (805) 399-2585.
brenda@gatheringsforgood.com.
gatheringsforgood.com
Joyan Design
Wedding planning, design, and coordination. (805) 242-1142.
hello@joyandesign.com.
joyandesign.com
Jill LaFleur Weddings & Events
Uniquely curated weddings and events designed with style and grace. (805) 350-3281.
jill@lafleurweddings.com.
lafleurweddings.com
Onyx and Redwood
Full-service planning and design. (805) 335-1598.
hello@onyxandredwood.com.
onyxandredwood.com
PacWest Blooms Events
Month-of and day-of coordination, elopement, and micro events. 500 Maple Ave., Studio #1, Carpinteria. (805) 755-2205.
events@pacwestblooms.com.
pacwestblooms.com
Santa Barbara Elopement
Full-service planning, coordination, and events design for intimate events. 1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.
info@sbelopement.com.
sbelopement.com
Santa Barbara Weddings
(805) 291-2130.
sbcaliweddings@gmail.com.
tinyurl.com/SB-Weddings
Santa Barbara Wedding Style
Planning, catering, locations, photographers, transportation, music, and more. 210 W. Micheltorena St., #F. (805) 895-3402.
info@santabarbarawedding.com.
santabarbarawedding.com
Weddings with Angie
Full-service event planning, coordination, and consulting. (805) 705-5232.
angie@weddingswithangie.com.
weddingswithangie.com
Transportation
A and J Limousine
Wedding day sedans, SUVs, Sprinter vans, “getaway” cars, shuttle service. 4067 State St. (805) 683-7772.
info@aandjlimousine.com.
aandjlimousine.com
Bill’s Bus
Wedding charters and private events. (805) 284-BILL (2455).
billsbussb@gmail.com.
bills-bus.com
Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair
CHEVEUX Extensions & Accessories
1213 State St., Ste. M. (805) 295-0505.
info@cheveuxbymar.com.
cheveuxextensions.com
Chi Beauty Artistry
Special occasion hair and makeup services. (805) 259-6302.
chibeautyartistry@gmail.com.
chibeautyartistry.com
Dreamcatcher Artistry
Hair and makeup. (805) 453-5029.
info@dreamcatcherartistry.com.
dreamcatcherartistry.com
Float Luxury Spa
18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777.
natalie@floatluxuryspa.com.
floatluxuryspa.com
Rebecca Michel Beauty
Hair styling, makeup, extension placement, standby service. (805) 680-3170.
contact@rebeccamichel.com.
rebeccamichel.com
Santa Barbara Mobile Massage & Spa
Bridal party and bachelorette massage and facials. (805) 284-9244.
mje@sbmobilespa.com.
sbmobilespa.com
Spa Escape
Makeup, eyelash extensions, facials, microdermabrasion, waxing, and massage.
3022A De la Vina St. (805) 456-9208.
relax@spaescapesb.com.
spaescapesb.com
TEAM Hair and Makeup Inc.
Hair, makeup, spray tans, blowouts, groom’s services.
3040 State St., Ste. E and G. (888) 338-8326.
info@teamhairandmakeup.com.
teamhairandmakeup.com
