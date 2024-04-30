May the 4th Be With Brew at the Annual Buellton Brew Fest

The annual Buellton Brew Fest will return to River View Park on Star Wars Day — Saturday, May 4 — for a celebration of beer, wine, and spirits they’re calling “May the 4th Be With Brew.” The brew fest is set to kick off the Central Coast’s beer festival season Jedi style with a Star Wars costume contest, live entertainment, food trucks, local vendors, and over 50 breweries, wineries, and spirits to taste.

Live entertainment is set to liven up the afternoon with performances from the Buellton-based 80s cover band The Molly Ringwald Project, rock group the Vintage Renegades, and local DJ, DJ Peete. The entertainment doesn’t stop there, though — lawn games like mega-sized beer pong and cornhole will be available on the green for all to play.

Featuring brews and spirits from brands like Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Agua Santa Mexican Lager, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, and Sierra Nevada, tickets to the festival include free tastings to any and all of the companies present.

General Admission tickets are $55 and include unlimited tastings and a souvenir glass. VIP tickets are available for $65 and grant early access to the event and a premium tasting of brews that won’t be available during the General Admission Session. A Designated Driver’s ticket is also available for $20.

The festival will provide shuttle transportation to and from the festival across the region. Buses will be available in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria, and Lompoc and range in price from $20-25.

The festival will take place on Saturday, May 4 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit buelltonbrewfest.com or call the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at (805) 688-7829.