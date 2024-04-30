Organic Walnuts Linked to E. Coli Outbreak May Have Been Sold at Four Santa Barbara County Markets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections linked to organic walnuts. According to a list compiled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), four of the markets that may have received and sold the tainted walnuts are located in Santa Barbara County.

As of April 30, 12 people infected by this outbreak strain have been reported to the CDC. According to the CDC, nearly all these people purchased organic walnuts from bulk bins in food co-ops or natural food stores in California and Washington and became ill between February 1 to April 4. Seven people have been hospitalized, and two patients have developed a serious condition known as hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can cause kidney failure. No deaths have been reported. However, the CDC warns that “the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported” and that “recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.” It is currently unknown if any residents of Santa Barbara County have been infected in this outbreak.

The FDA has determined the walnuts were supplied by Gibson Farms Inc., which has issued a recall. The recalled walnuts, which were distributed as walnut halves and pieces to more 300 stores across 19 states, have expiration dates between May 21, 2025, and June 7, 2025, and may have been repackaged into plastic clamshells or bags.

According to the FDA’s list, the four stores in Santa Barbara County that may have received recalled walnuts are Lazy Acres on Meigs Road in Santa Barbara, Isla Vista Food Co-Op’s location at 6575 Seville Road in I.V., and Solvang’s El Rancho Market at 1984 Old Mission Drive and New Frontiers #09 Bulk at 1984 Old Mission Drive.

If you bought organic walnut halves and pieces from bulk containers at any of these or other locations, the CDC says to see if yours might be part of the recall or ask the store if recalled walnuts were sold there. If you can’t tell if your walnuts are part of the recall, it’s safer not to eat them. The CDC advises that you wash items and surfaces that may have touched the walnuts using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

The most common symptoms for people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli are severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Symptoms usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria, and most people recover without treatment after five to seven days, the CDC says. If you have any severe E.coli symptoms, call your healthcare provider. For more information about E. coli, see the E. coli Questions and Answers page.